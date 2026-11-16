Cowboys Prized Rookie Captures Attention After Being ‘Trucked’ on TD

Last week was, arguably, the best game in the young career of Dallas Cowboys rookie safety Caleb Downs, as he logged two passes defensed–including a game-sealing interception–and a sack in a win over the Colts on the road. It was a meaningful game for him, too, because members of his family traveled from far and wide to watch him match up against his brother, Indianapolis wide receiver Josh Downs. He was graded out at 91.4 by Pro Football Focus and earned Rookie of the Week honors from the site.

But the idea that the NFL is a week-to-week league is not just an empty cliche spouted by coaches because while the No. 11 pick from the 2026 NFL draft was riding high after the Colts win, he had a much different experience against the 39ers in Week 10 at home. Downs was repeatedly targeted by the 49ers in coverage and, worse, he was on the down side of one of the most impressive plays of the game–a 25-yard touchdown run by fellow rookie Kaleon Black.

Cowboys’ Caleb Downs Got ‘Buried’

On the play, Black took the ball on a pitch from 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy and got downhill immediately. He was five yards upfield when Downs–known for his hard-hitting style of play at Ohio State–stepped up to meet him. But as Downs lowered himself for the tackle, Black lowerd his shoulder and simply ran over Downs, leaving him in his wake. Black pushed through Cobie Durant, too, for the score.

All in all, it is safe to say Downs will not be rookie of the week this time around. The reaction was swift.

From 49ers reporter David Lombardi: “Kaelon Black gave Caleb Downs a welcome-to-the-NFL moment even though he himself is also new to the NFL.”

From a Commanders analyst: “Caleb Downs is buried under at&t right now”

And another Commanders analyst: “Caleb Downs gets absolutely trucked by Black!”

From a Giants fan: “They told us #BigBlue passed up the chance to draft a “SURE-FIRE” H.O.F. player in CalebDowns. Downs is the one lying on the ground, in a body bag because of #49ers RB Kaelon Black.”

And so it went …