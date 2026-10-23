Cowboys Make Announcement on Key Injured Signee

The Dallas Cowboys are trying to get themselves back together again, and while there has been much focus on the coaching, the schemes, and the efforts of the players, one of the overriding shortcomings of this team has been health, plain and simple. The Cowboys had some weakness in the secondary coming into the year, and have not had much luck keeping players on the back line healthy. At different times, Malik Hooker (forearm) and Jalen Thompson (hamstring), two starting safeties, have gone out with injuries, and their backup, PJ Locke, has been on the injured reserve since Week 2 with a porn plantar fascia.

But things have been moving in the right direction for the Cowboys and their defensive players. Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and cornerback Cobie Durant have returned to practice and are expected to play on Monday against the Eagles. Marist Liufau, out since the preseason with a broken arm, is coming back from the IR, too.

And on Friday, the team made announcement on another player on IR: Locke, who is having his practice window opened today.

Under NFL rules, the Cowboys will have 21 days to activate Locke or put him on the season-ending IR. That means he could be ready to go, at the latest, by Week 10.

Cowboys Hoping Defense Improves Before PJ Locke Returns

The hope is that the Cowboys defense, rated as one of the worst in the NFL through six weeks, will have improved by then. Already, they looked better in the Sunday night loss to Green Bay last week, but there is more to be done.

As team leader Quinnen Williams said on Thursday at practice, the arrow my be pointing up for this unit: “I’m on the right trajectory, right direction to play how I know I can play. But just setting the standard, not only for me, but for this defense in general, and the ability that we have as a unit. … We have the coaching staff and the players to achieve those goals that we want to achieve. We just got to continue to put our heads down and work.”