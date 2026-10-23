Brian Schottenheimer Inadvertently Exposed a Dak Prescott Cowboys Problem

The Dallas Cowboys‘ offense hasn’t been quite right over the last two games.

One of the biggest issues right now is the turnovers from Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. In the last two games, Prescott has thrown 4 interceptions, three of which came after a wide receiver dropped the pass or slipped.

Even so, the offense hasn’t had a consistent running game to help Prescott, which has hurt the passing game. There might be a clear reason for that, though.

Dak Prescott Might Have Gotten Exposed By Dallas Cowboys Coach

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer spoke with the media on Thursday, where he was asked about some of the issues with not running the ball as much. Schottenheimer mentioned that Prescott is changing the calls based on what the defense is showing.

“And like I alluded to the other day, just because the ball doesn’t get handed off doesn’t mean a run wasn’t called. There were a number of runs that were called, but based off of the defense that they were showing, the eight up, seven up, things like that, they were daring us to throw it. I though we actually moved the ball well, but no one wants to drop back and throw it, whatever, 39 out of 40 snaps. That was not the design. Were we going to throw it a lot? Yeah. But there was probably another five to six runs that were called. And because of what they did, the response is to go to the best play versus that defense.”

Those comments led DLLS Cowboys reporter Clarence Hill Jr. to ask a couple of questions about Schottenheimer’s comments. It may not be so flattering to Prescott.

“Is Dak Prescott checking out of runs too much or just making the right call? Should the Cowboys be stubborn with the run?”

This season, Prescott has completed 66.3% of his passes for 1,639 yards and 10 touchdowns to 5 interceptions in six games. He is currently fifth in the NFL in yards and sixth in QBR with 75.5.

Is Dak Prescott Changing the Play Too Much With Cowboys?

Prescott has earned the right to call the game his way. He has been in the league for over 10 years and knows what to look for in the defense.

That said, the Cowboys’ rushing attack ranks in the bottom five and has kept the offense from being truly elite. Dallas has to figure out a way to get Javonte Williams going on the ground.

Prescott can help by letting them run the ball more and giving Williams a chance. Throwing the ball 40 times a game won’t cut it anymore. With the right calls, this could be Prescott’s chance to help his team and get the running game rolling.