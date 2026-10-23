Cowboys Announce Move on Injured Former 3rd-Round Pick

Two months ago as Dallas Cowboys training camp wrapped up, it appeared that linebacker-turned-edge rusher Marist Liufau was in danger of losing his spot on the roster altogether. Instead, the team put him on the injured reserve with a forearm injury–he suffered a fracture in the preseason finale–and he has been there ever since. But it appears the Cowboys are getting him back, maybe soon.

That’s because, on Thursday, head coach Brian Schottenheimer announced that Liufau is having his practice window opened. Under NFL rules, the Cowboys now have 21 days to activate him onto the 53-man roster, or else he will stay on the injured reserve.

Overall, the injury picture for the Cowboys is shaping up. As Dallas Morning News beat writer Joseph Hoyt noted on Twitter/X: “Cowboys are opening the IR window for OLB Marist Liufau. Cobie Durant and DeMarvion Overshown are expected to practice today. ‘We’re getting healthier.'”

Will the Cowboys Activate Marist Liufau?

Assuming Liufau is activated soon, it will be interesting to see how and whether the Cowboys use him. The teams values him as a special teams contributor, but the roster is getting crowded. Liufau began his career as a linebacker, but the team moved him to edge rusher before team workouts began. There are already six edge rushers in that room now, and it would seem that activating Liufau would put No. 6 on the list–Tyrus Wheat–in danger.

We also still have little idea of whether Liufau can actually contribute at that position. He did say during training camp that he has taken to playing on the edge more.

From Liufau: “It’s been a lot of fun, really. It’s definitely been a challenge, learning something new and trying to keep up with the guys, but they’ve helped me so much, that room, I can’t thank them enough. Our coaches, coach [Chidera Uzo-Diribe], the amount of time that they help me in this process and have poured into me, I’m so grateful for that.”