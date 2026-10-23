Brian Schottenheimer Assigns Blame for Cowboys’ Biggest Offensive Headache

All eyes are on the Dallas Cowboys‘ offense as they enter their Week 7 Philadelphia Eagles showdown.

Their struggles have been evident in their lack of efficiency over the last two weeks. Dallas has scored only 29 points in that span, struggled to run the ball, and quarterback Dak Prescott has thrown four interceptions.

One of the most notable problems with the Cowboys offense is their struggles against the blitz. The coaching staff knows they have to address that before the Eagles game.

Dallas Cowboys on How They’ll Handle the Blitz

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer appeared on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Friday to discuss the team’s offensive struggles. Schottenheimer was asked how the team will handle the blitz after having issues with it, and he discussed the problem and how they will handle it.

“Yeah, different reasons. The tricky thing about the blitz is obviously we gave them too many opportunities to blitz us. You get down and it turns into basically the last 10 minutes of the game in Green Bay and really a lot of the fourth quarter you’re playing catch-up and aggressive teams trying to get the ball out of your hand, but it was different things and we’re clearly better than that from a coaching standpoint. We’re better than that from an execution standpoint. Again, I think what gives me confidence is I know that we’ve been good against the blitz, but two weeks in a row certainly makes you stop, take a good look at it, and that’s certainly something that we’ve done over the week and are putting together a good plan against a good, again, physical defense, talented this week in Philly.”

This season, the Cowboys are ranked 13th in total offense, averaging 343.2 yards per game. They are also ranked sixth in passing offense (267.2 yards per game), 31st in rush defense (76 yards per game), and 12th in points per game (25.2).

Brian Schottenheimer Talks Offensive Struggles for Cowboys

Schottenheimer discussed the offense’s struggles over the last two weeks in the same interview. He said he still has confidence in himself and the unit to get it done.

“Yeah, I think at the end of the day, I think I have incredible confidence in our offense. Have not played well the last two weeks. We understand a lot of the reasons why. I’ve addressed a lot of the reasons why, but again, we haven’t changed who we are. We’re still a good explosive offense with weapons. We can hurt you a lot of different ways. Certainly have not lost the ability to call plays. I’m an elite play caller in this league and I think that that can turn around quickly.”

The Cowboys will look to get back on track against the Eagles. With both teams at 2-4, Dallas can turn their season around with a strong offensive performance.