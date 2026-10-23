Cowboys LB DeMarion Overshown Delivers Clear Message Before Return vs. Eagles

In the weak NFC East, no team will be eliminated after seven weeks. But the Dallas Cowboys face a pivotal game Monday night against the Philadelphia Eagles nonetheless.

By the end of the showdown, the winner of the matchup could be within a half game of first place. The loser, though, will fall to 2-5 and several games out of the NFC wild card race.

Week 7 is early to be watching the standings. Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown didn’t mention anything about the division standings, but he made it pretty clear to reporters this week that it’s time the team starts hitting its stride.

“Going into Week 7, it’s now or never,” said Overshown. “We’re taking accountability among ourselves, among our unit, just to take the next step. We know how good we can be. We done seen it on film in countless games.

“When we’re playing our best football, we’re getting off the field, we’re causing havoc in the backfield. So it’s just about taking the next step and doing right, and not being ourselves.”

Overshown could be back on the field for the Cowboys in Week 7. He missed the past five games with a hamstring injury he sustained in the season opener.

Before exiting with his hamstring issue, Overshown had seven combined tackles during Week 1.

Cowboys’ DeMarvion Overshown Fires Message with Return Imminent

Getty Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown delivered a clear message as he’s preparing to return in Week 7 versus the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Cowboys defense immediately started the 2026 regular season on the wrong foot. The unit allowed 165 rushing yards in a loss to the New York Giants. Along the way, Dallas also lost its bounce back candidate at inside linebacker — Overshown.

Sidelined with a Grade 1 right hamstring strain, Overshown hasn’t played since the season opener. But he strongly indicated he could be back versus the Eagles.

“I definitely feel that that’s the plan,” said Overshown when asked about coming back for Week 7. “It’s crazy, we play on Monday now, so I have to wait an extra day. I’m excited. I’m definitely taking this rehab, recovery, very seriously. I’ve been trying to get back on the field since the week after I got out.

“Getting this opportunity to go this week, I’m thankful to still be able to do what I love.”

Overshown indicated he’s not sure he will immediately re-assume the green dot responsibilities. But that didn’t seem to matter to the linebacker.

“I’m going to be out there, and that’s enough for me,” added Overshown. “I feel like that’s enough to impact the game too.”

Overshown impacted the game a lot during the 2024 campaign. He registered 90 combined tackles, including eight for loss, five sacks, four pass defenses and an interception for a touchdown.

Last season, though, he was only healthy for six games. Overshown also missed all of his rookie campaign in 2023, so he’s actually only been on the field for 20 of a possible 57 games in his professional career.

No wonder Overshown is just excited to play. But clearly, he’s just as excited to showcase what the Dallas defense has been working to improve in practice.

As the linebacker said, it could be now or never for not just the defense but the Cowboys overall.