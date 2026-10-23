Cowboys See Former RB Switch Sides Before Eagles Matchup

The Philadelphia Eagles re-signed former Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue to their practice squad Thursday, according to reports.

The move came just days before the Cowboys visit Lincoln Financial Field for a Monday Night Football matchup in the NFC East.

Blue, a fifth-round pick by Dallas in the 2025 NFL Draft, joins the Eagles’ practice unit two days after the team waived him from the active roster. Philadelphia also added guard Evan Neal and linebacker Anfernee Orji to the practice squad while waiving tight end E.J. Jenkins from the active roster.

Blue’s Limited Role with the Dallas Cowboys

Dallas selected the 5-foot-9, 198-pound Blue with the 149th overall pick out of Texas.

As a rookie in 2025, he appeared in five games and rushed 38 times for 129 yards and one touchdown, averaging 3.4 yards per carry. He also caught one pass for five yards and returned three kickoffs for 72 yards.

Blue dressed for only those five contests despite early expectations that he could claim the No. 2 role behind Javonte Williams. He posted just seven rushing yards in his NFL debut and was later inactive for eight consecutive games before starting the season finale against the New York Giants, where he gained 64 yards and scored his lone touchdown.

The Cowboys waived Blue as part of final roster cuts in late August 2026.

Dallas appeared open to returning him to the practice squad, but the Eagles signed him first on Aug. 31. Philadelphia promoted Blue to the active roster before Week 6 amid injuries at the position, yet he was inactive against the Carolina Panthers and was waived afterward.

Blue has yet to record a carry or offensive snap with the Eagles.

Implications Ahead of the NFC East Clash

Both teams enter Monday’s game at 2-4, with Dallas seeking to rebound from a 23-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers. The Cowboys travel to Philadelphia for an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff on ESPN and ABC.

Dallas has leaned on Williams, who has rushed for 317 yards and seven touchdowns on 85 carries this season, averaging 3.7 yards per attempt.

Blue’s return to the Eagles’ practice squad keeps him in the division but does not place him on the active roster for Monday’s game.

In college at Texas, he rushed for 1,161 yards and 11 touchdowns over 38 games while adding 503 receiving yards. The re-signing provides Philadelphia another developmental option at running back as it prepares for the rivalry matchup without several key contributors available.

For the Cowboys, the transaction underscores a familiar storyline: a former draft pick now residing with the division rival just before a critical NFC East contest.