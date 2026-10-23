Brian Schottenheimer Made Bold Statement About Himself Before Cowboys Week 7 Game

Many people have talked about the Dallas Cowboys‘ unusual struggles over the last two weeks.

The Cowboys have scored 29 points combined, haven’t rushed for over 100 yards in either game, and quarterback Dak Prescott has thrown four interceptions. That has played a major role in the team’s two straight losses.

Dallas has a lot of work to do, but many believe the offense can get back on track. Their head coach Brian Schottenheimer has a lot of belief in the unit, and in himself as well.

Brian Schottenheimer’s Bold Statement About Dallas Cowboys’ Offense

Schottenheimer appeared on 105.3 The Fan on Friday, where he addressed the noise around the offensive struggles. He went on to praise the unit and even threw in a self-deprecating comment.

“Yeah, I think at the end of the day, I think I have incredible confidence in our offense. Have not played well the last two weeks. We understand a lot of the reasons why. I’ve addressed a lot of the reasons why, but again, we haven’t changed who we are. We’re still a good explosive offense with weapons. We can hurt you a lot of different ways. Certainly have not lost the ability to call plays. I’m an elite play caller in this league and I think that that can turn around quickly.”

This season, the Cowboys are ranked 13th in total offense, averaging 343.2 yards per game. They are also ranked sixth in passing offense (267.2 yards per game), 31st in rush defense (76 yards per game), and 12th in points per game (25.2).

Brian Schottenheimer Believes He’s an Elite Play-Caller for the Cowboys

Schottenheimer has done some great things with the offense over his last few years in Dallas. Just last season, this was a top-five unit in the NFL.

The Cowboys’ rushing struggles have been noticeable throughout the season. The play calling has been questioned at times, including the Baltimore Ravens game, where he threw the ball multiple times inside the five-yard line on the final drive. That stopped the clock, and the Ravens had enough time to win on a game-winning field goal.

Dallas has the offense to get the job done, but it has been highly inconsistent with its players and coaches. This group could be elite, but it’s still trying to get there.

They’ll have a chance to prove themselves against a very good Philadelphia Eagles defense in Week 7 on Monday Night Football. Schottenheimer better back up his word and get the offense rolling. If they want any shot at regaining momentum in 2026, he needs to have his unit ready to go.