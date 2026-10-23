Cowboys’ Brian Schottenheimer Makes Blunt Statement on Giving Up Play-Calling Role

One of the questions that has arisen, already, for Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer here in the 2026 NFL season–just his second year on the job–is whether being both the head coach and the play-caller is too much for him. It was not a question in the first four games, when the team’s offense as firing on all cylinders, but as things have fallen apart in the last two weeks thanks to struggles in the run game and in handling blitzes, there is a sense that maybe Schottenheimer would be better off relinquishing the down-by-down calling of plays.

One problem is that the Cowboys would not have anyone to replace Schottenheimer on hand. Klayton Adams is the offensive coordinator, but he comes from a background as an offensive line coach, not as a coordinator himself. He’d be a first-time play-caller, and to drop him into that role six weeks into a season might not be very fair.

Another problem with Schottenheimer giving up play-calling? He just has no intention of doing that.

Asked about it during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Schottenheimer said, “No, absolutely not.”

Cowboys Run Game, Turnovers Have Hurt Them

That does not mean that Schottenheimer does not see the weaknesses the Cowboys are showing in the offense lately. This team came out of the gate averaging 30.5 points per game in the first four weeks, but has scored 29 points total in the past two weeks. They have five turnovers in those two weeks and rank 32nd in the league in rushing attempts.

Said Schottenheimer: “You have to start with understanding where you are. What are the problems we have? Well, we have to protect the ball better on offense. We can’t turn it over, we have to get more turnovers—we are minus-4 in the turnover battle. That’s enver a good recipe when you look at around the league, historically.

“The second thing we have to improve is the line of scrimmage and the run game on offense, that’s a problem that we’re working very hard to solve and fix.”

Brian Schottenheimer: ‘Incredible Confidence in Our Offense’

We’re only six games into the year, though, and Schottenheimer said he is not giving up on the production that this Cowboys offense is capable of.

The coach said: “I have incredible confidence in our offense. We have not played well the last two weeks, we have addressed a lot of the reasons why. We haven’t changed who we are. We are still a good explosive offense with weapons. We can hurt you a lot of different ways. I certainly haven’t lost the ability to call plays. I’m an elite play-caller in this league, and it can change around quickly.”