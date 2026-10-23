Dallas Cowboys Urged to Swing Trade for 9X Pro Bowler in Blockbuster Move

The Dallas Cowboys have had a rough start to the season. At the time of this writing, the Cowboys have a 2-4 record and have lost each of their last two games. With this, Dallas has certainly been struggling to kick off the campaign.

Although this is the case, the Cowboys still have time to turn things around. They are not far behind the New York Giants for the top spot in the NFC East. This is because New York has a 3-2-1 record. Furthermore, the Philadelphia Eagles are 2-4, while the Washington Commanders are 1-4-1. With this, if the Cowboys get hot, they could win the division.

Thus, there is a good chance that the Cowboys will be buyers as they aim to make the playoffs. The most obvious area that Dallas must improve ahead of the deadline is their defense. It is simply not good enough this season, as evidenced by them allowing 159 points already.

Due to this, the Cowboys are being urged to strike a big trade for a star edge rusher from the Los Angeles Chargers.

Dallas Cowboys Urged to Swing Blockbuster Trade for Star

In a recent article for The Athletic, Daniel Popper named the Cowboys one of the best fits for Chargers star edge rusher Khalil Mack ahead of the trade deadline.

“Mack returned to the Chargers on a one-year deal for 2026. He still has not won a playoff game in his likely Hall of Fame career. Mack has reiterated his “faith” in the Chargers amid trade rumors. But as a capable veteran edge rusher on an expiring deal, he is a logical trade piece. At 35, Mack can still get after the passer, and he remains one of the league’s most physical run defenders on the edge,” Popper wrote. “Best fits: Patriots, Browns, Bears, 49ers, Cowboys.”

Given the Cowboys’ defensive troubles, it is entirely understandable why Popper views them as a prime fit for Mack. If Dallas landed him, he would undoubtedly provide their roster with a major boost. This is because he is still a high-impact player at this stage in his career.

With the Chargers having a 0-6 record, it is inevitable that they will be sellers this year. Thus, there is a very good chance that they will trade Mack ahead of the deadline. Thus, it would not be surprising whatsoever if Dallas is among the teams looking to acquire him.

Looking at Mack

Despite being on a bad Chargers team, Mack is still having a strong 2026 season. In six games, he has posted three sacks and 19 combined tackles. This is after the nine-time Pro Bowler and three-time First-Team All-Pro had 5.5 sacks and 32 combined tackles in 12 games for the Chargers last season.

With numbers like these, Mack would have the potential to be a very good pickup for the Cowboys. Therefore, with Dallas aiming to be a playoff team, it would make a lot of sense for them to pursue him. Let’s see if they can land the 13-year NFL veteran from here.