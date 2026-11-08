Jaylen Waddle Injury Update: Broncos WR Not Playing in Second Half

The Denver Broncos are having a rollercoaster year with wide receiver Jaylen Waddle after trading a 1st-round pick to the Miami Dolphins for him this offseason — another twist came on Sunday against the Panthers.

Waddle went into the blue medical tent and then the locker room for a possible concussion in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers with the Broncos leading 10-0.

Denver entered the game on a 4-game winning streak.

“Jaylen Waddle is questionable to return as he’s being evaluated for a concussion,” DNVR’s Zac Stevens wrote on his official X account.

Waddle and starting cornerback Riley Moss were both ruled out at halftime.

“The Broncos rule out WR Jaylen Waddle and CB Riley Moss with concussions,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account.

“Jaylen Waddle is being evaluated for a concussion,” The Denver Post’s Troy Renck wrote on his official X account. “He was not hung out to dry as much as the Panthers defensive back targeted his head. It was shocking that there was no penalty on the play.”

“Jaylen Waddle goes to the locker room,” The Denver Gazette’s Chris Tomasson wrote on his official X account. “Took big hit earlier.”

“Broncos’ Jaylen Waddle to locker room for head check,” Dr. David Chao wrote on his official X account. “History of one concussion in 2023.”

Jaylen Waddle Leads Broncos in Receiving Yards

Despite the criticism Waddle has received in his first season with the Broncos, he entered Sunday’s game against the Panthers as his team’s leading receiver, with 29 receptions for 315 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Waddle caught 1 pass for 22 yards before leaving Sunday’s game with a possible concussion.

“Jaylen Waddle being evaluated for a concussion in the locker room after this hit,” Roto Underworld’s Max McCloud wrote on his official X account with a video of the hit on Waddle. “We will see updates on return.”

Second Injury in Three Weeks for Waddle

It was the second injury in three weeks for Waddle, who also suffered an injury at the end of a Week 7 blowout win over the Cardinals.

The Broncos led 30-16 with under 5 minutes remaining when they called a reverse to Waddle, who was smushed into the ground by Cardinals defenders and appeared to injure his shoulder.

“Jaylen Waddle down on the field after the gadget call,” Broncos reporter Andrew Mason wrote on his official X account. “Left shoulder into the ground hard. Very uncomfortable as he’s assisted off the ground.”