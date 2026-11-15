Lions Get Optimistic Take on Aidan Hutchinson’s Knee Injury From Doctor

Detroit Lions had a great start to the game against the Patriots, as edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson sacked Drake Maye in the first quarter, but what followed was unexpected. While the Lions defender was celebrating by jumping in the air, he had an awkward landing, which injured his right knee and eventually forced him to leave the field, ending his time on the gridiron for today.

There is no clear update on the seriousness of his injury, with several experts calling it a possible ACL injury. However, Michigan Sports and Spine Center’s Doctor Jeff Pierce has a contrasting opinion, as he believes the injury isn’t as bad as it looks.

“Hutchinson, great activity on the field. Big sack, an overzealous celebration. You can see him going up and coming down with full impact on that right leg, buckling his right leg inwardly, which is now a risk of a possibly what people are talking about ACL injury,” Dr. Jeff Pierce said. “I did not believe it is. He walked off on his own power. FOX Sports showed him walking back to the locker room. For mostly, that should not be an anterior cruciate ligament. For most part, it should be a knee injury. People are worried about the slickness of the field. You can see the field had nothing to do with it.”

So overall, Hutchinson is out for right now. We are concerned about his strain in ligament. A complete tear would be unlikely since he did walk off on his own power. If you do have a complete tear, you could possibly do it, but hopefully, unlikely. Right now, we are gonna wait and see,” he added.

Hutchinson’s injury is unfortunate. He left the field and was officially ruled out of the game. He recorded his sixth sack of the season on Drake Maye, who also got injured in the same play.

Drake Maye Also Suffered Injury In The Same Play

Both the Lions and Patriots stars left the field after the play. The Pats quarterback reportedly suffered an ankle injury. Similar to Hutchinson, he was also evaluated in the medical tent before heading into the locker room. With Mays out after the sack, the Patriots’ backup QB Tommy DeVito took charge of the offense.

Things will be clear for the Lions Pro Bowler only when the franchise provides an official update, but he already endured his first career knee injury two years ago.

Aidan Hutchinson’s Latest Injury Incident Differs From His Devastating 2024 Setback

Aidan Hutchinson’s recent injury is on the right leg. However, two years ago, he suffered a serious injury in the left leg that limited his season to 5 games. When the Lions played the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6, the pass rusher injured himself while trying to sack their QB Dak Prescott.

Unlike the Patriots game, he was carted off the field, which indicated that his season was over. However, as doctor Pierce mentioned, Hutchinson managed to walk back to the locker room on his own, and that’s a positive sign. Things are certainly different from his previous injury. At this point, the fans have little choice but to wait for an official update.