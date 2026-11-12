Lions’ Andre Cisco Reveals Aaron Glenn’s Message About Dan Campbell After His Trade

A familiar connection was behind the Detroit Lions‘ latest trade move. Just a day before the NFL deadline, the Honolulu Blues made a trade deal, and it connects to former Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, who left Motor City to become the head coach of the New York Jets. Brad Holmes’ newest trade addition was from the Gang Green, as they roped in safety Andre Cisco for a 2029 sixth-round pick.

Cisco worked closely with Glenn since the 2025 season with the Jets. Following the trade, the former Lions DC gave the safety a much-needed vote of confidence, saying he would be in great hands with Dan Campbell at the Lions.

“He (Aaron Glenn) just talked about how much he respects Dan and how I’m in great hands, and it’s a great opportunity for me,” said Andre Cisco while talking to reporters recently. “Me and him have had such a great rapport during my time at the Jets, so it was important to hear that from him. With how this league is, sometimes you don’t get to walk into great situations in these cases. So, he was great about it.”

Cisco played under Glenn right when both moved to the Jets. While the 54-year-old left the Lions after the 2024 campaign, the safety moved on from the Jaguars after the 2024 season to New York, where he had a productive time.

Lions Add Experienced Safety Without Breaking The Bank

Following his rookie contract with the Jaguars, the safety signed a one-year deal with the Jets for $8.5 million, making him an immediate starter. After playing 8 games last year under Aaron Glenn, he logged an impressive 41 tackles before a season-ending pectoral injury halted the campaign.

Given his injury last season, the Jets offered him a new contract but at a much lower price. His current deal is valued at $2.5 million for a year, which will not put financial pressure on the Lions after the trade. However, his playing time was reduced this season, as he started only 4 of 9 Jets games, so the trade could be a fresh start for the 26-year-old, considering the Lions currently have someone who could be efficient as a starter as well as a backup.

Aaron Glenn has confidence in Dan Campbell’s ability to proficiently use the Lions’ new safety, and the head coach also shared his enthusiasm for having him in the squad.

Andre Cisco’s Versatility Gives Detroit Lions More Options

Andre Cisco has 2,600 career snaps as a free safety. Given his potential as a starter, it would not be surprising if he becomes an immediate starter in the next game against the New England Patriots, as coach Campbell has confirmed he is travelling to Germany.

Shortly after the trade was completed on Monday, Campbell had positive words for the former Jets star, praising his versatility in the secondary.

“Cisco’s obviously a safety, played nickel,” Campbell said. “He can play other things on third down in your dime package. So can Branch. We get Kerby (Joseph) back eventually here. Kerby gives you flexibility.”

For now. Cisco could be insurance for All-Pro Kerby Joseph, who has returned to practice after nearly a year, but there is still uncertainty about when he could suit up, as he is already ruled out of the Patriots game.