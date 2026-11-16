Mike Vrabel Speaks Out on Aidan Hutchinson’s Controversial Hit Before Season-Ending Injury

Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season after suffering a major knee injury against the New England Patriots, but may avoid extra punishment from the NFL for the play that led to it.

Hutchinson was hurt while celebrating a sack of quarterback Drake Maye in the first quarter of his team’s 35-10 win on Sunday in Munich, Germany. Hutchinson jumped high in the air while celebrating, then immediately fell to the ground after landing.

Initial reports indicate that Hutchinson suffered a torn ACL, and some NFL pundits questioned whether he might incur an NFL fine for the hit on Maye that potentially ended the Patriots quarterback’s season as well.

Aidan Hutchinson Could Avoid Added Punishment

Immediately after the play, many suggested that Hutchinson used an illegal hip-drop tackle to bring down Maye in the pocket. But Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel disagreed, saying he didn’t believe Hutchinson used the form of tackle that has been banned due to its high risk of injury.

“I’m not going to assume there was something there,” Vrabel said, via Detroit Sports Nation. “However it happened, I don’t think it was anything intentional. I’m sure that it wasn’t. That’s part of the game.”

As the Detroit Sports Nation report added, other rules experts concurred that Hutchinson stayed within the rules for the sack.

“Vrabel’s comments were consistent with the explanation provided by FOX rules analyst Mike Pereira, who said the tackle did not meet the criteria for an illegal hip-drop,” the report noted. “As The Boston Globe reported, the NFL’s officiating and rules analyst Walt Anderson also confirmed that interpretation through a league spokesman.”

One Play That Altered Two Seasons

Hutchinson’s sack may have had a devastating impact on both teams. The edge rusher is out for the season, the second time in the last three seasons that he has suffered a devastating lower-leg injury after his fractured leg in a 2024 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Maye could miss significant time as well. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday that the Patriots quarterback was not able to travel back to the United States with his teammates, and could be at risk of missing the rest of the season.

“The Patriots are concerned that QB Drake Maye fractured his ankle, per sources,” Schefter wrote in a post on X. “Maye remained in Germany to undergo additional testing to determine whether he needs surgery. Either way, he is out indefinitely, if not for the season.”