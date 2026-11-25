The Green Bay Packers‘ own quarterback situation has been fairly stable as of late, with Jordan Love consistently performing at a Pro Bowl level in 2026.

However, former Packers QB Aaron Rodgers; who will no doubt soon grace the Pro Football Hall of Fame with his presence in his first year of eligibility; has been surprisingly benched by the Pittsburgh Steelers, per Tom Pelissero.

“Stunner: The Steelers are benching Aaron Rodgers and naming Mason Rudolph the starting quarterback for Friday’s game against the Broncos.” Pelissero reported on Tuesday night.

“Sources say this was a coach’s decision. But Rodgers has struggled and now Mike McCarthy is making a change.”

The Steelers subsequently released an official statement that revealed Rodgers was not only going to be benched but that he will be fully inactive for Friday’s Black Friday matchup against the Denver Broncos, with Will Howard or rookie Drew Allar likely serving as now-starter Mason Rudolph’s backup.

Aaron Rodgers Benched by Mike McCarthy in Pittsburgh

Given the odd timing of the move and Rodgers being completely inactive, some online have started to suspect that there may be broader factors at play than simply Pittsburgh benching their QB exclusively for performance-based reasons.

It is also worth remembering that Rodgers and head coach Mike McCarthy have a complicated relationship spanning back to their 13 shared years in Green Bay, during which the team won Super Bowl XLV in 2011.

McCarthy was fired from Green Bay in 2018 and replaced with current head coach Matt LaFleur, under whom Rodgers underwent a career resurgence and won back-to-back MVP awards in 2020 and 2021, before ultimately being traded to the New York Jets in spring 2023.

So whilst the pair reportedly have a strong relationship (at least up until the benching), there is still the backbone for tension between the two.

Aaron Rodgers Has Been an Average NFL Starter This Season

The 42-year old’s form has hardly been elite this season, but it has been very much passable for a team that at 6-4 remains very much in the playoff picture and currently occupies the #7 seed in the AFC.

On the year, Rodgers has thrown for 2,241 yards, 16 touchdowns and 6 interceptions with a 60.9% completion percentage for a 86.6 quarterback rating – the last of which ranks 19th amongst NFL signal callers this season (17th for QBs that have played more than 2 games).

Perhaps this was purely play related, and maybe there was more to the situation than meets the eye.

Suffice to say, any secrets that are out there will likely not remain hidden for long.