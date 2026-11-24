Green Bay Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons is officially good to go in Week 12. However, there have been reports that Parsons will be on a snap count when he returns. From national media such as Tom Pelissero to the local beat writer Matt Schneidman, all indications are that Green Bay will not overdo things with Parsons.

Parsons agreed that he does not want to rush things and that he has the big picture in mind. However, he made it clear that when he is out there and he gets going, it is going to be hard for the team to get him off of the field.

“Once I’m in the zone, I’m in the zone,” said Parsons after practice on Monday. “People don’t really mess with you when you’re in the zone.”

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Parsons made it clear that because he is returning for the stretch run, and the team just has seven games left in the season, it is going to be harder to ease him back in.

Green Bay Packers Micah Parsons Might Push Past Snap Count

The Packers are 6-4 and in last place in the NFC North. They face the Los Angeles Rams, who are also 6-4 and tied with them for the final wild card spot. Parsons acknowledged where the Packers stand and noted that will have an impact on how many snaps he plays.

“I think, where we’re at in the season, like I said, everyone matters, and you don’t want to lose games because you’re worried about the outcome,” said Parsons on the Packers’ urgency. “When at this point, we can say every game is going to be the difference between playoffs or Cancun. So,, I’m in that mind state. I’m preparing for more and doing more than what my jobs require.”

Parsons is the type of player who wants to go above and beyond for his team. So, if Parsons is on a snap count, it will not the player pulling himself out. The coaches will be forcing him.

Packers Edge Rusher Rotation Will Be Interesting With Parsons

The big question with Parsons back is who is going to be the odd man out in the edge rusher room. Right now the team rotates four rushers somewhat evenly. Lukas Van Ness is their top rusher and plays 63% of the snaps. He will continue to start across from Parsons.

However, the other three rotate somewhat evenly. Barryn Sorrell has 334 snaps. Brenton Cox has 316 snaps. Dani Dennis-Sutton has 314 snaps.

Sorrell has been starting, so he might not lose his spot. Dennis-Sutton is a rookie and should continue to develop. So, Cox could end up being the oddman out. Either way, if Parsons does not sit much, everyone could see a little dip in snaps. We will see what his rate is coming out of Week 12.