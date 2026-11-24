The Green Bay Packers are close to getting Micah Parsons back.

The pass rusher says the months away from football changed more than his knee.

In video shared by Bleacher Report on Tuesday, Parsons looked back on how he handled the injury that ended his 2025 season.

“I’m a better man about how I reacted [to] what happened to me,” Parsons said.

Parsons pointed to five straight seasons with double-digit sacks and the contract worth nearly $200 million that followed his trade to Green Bay. Neither made the time away easy.

“Life get real lonely,” he said.

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Parsons said the experience taught him to spend time with himself and rely less on other people ahead of Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Micah Parsons Reflects on Injury After Five Straight Big Seasons

The numbers Parsons referenced are on point.

The Packers’ player biography credits him with at least 12 sacks in each of his first five NFL seasons. He finished 2025 with 12½ sacks despite missing the final three games after injuring his right knee against the Denver Broncos in December.

Green Bay acquired him from the Dallas Cowboys in August 2025, then agreed to an extension NFL.com reported at a maximum of $188 million. Production and financial security couldn’t shield him from rehabilitation.

His recovery involved a torn ACL and a meniscus repair, a combination requiring patience. Parsons returned to practice Nov. 4, but he has yet to take a game snap this season. He spent the first 10 games watching Green Bay play without him, a stark change after five consecutive Pro Bowl seasons.

Speaking to reporters Monday, Parsons also described days when progress stalled. He said the process pushed him to appreciate ordinary time with teammates and family.

The Packers’ account of that interview noted that he spoke about being present in the building while he worked toward playing again.

Parsons verbalized gratitude for his children, family and the people who helped him through rehab. He also credited time around teammates with lifting him during a stretch when he could not join them on Sundays.

He wants to play, and the remaining schedule gives him a narrow window to help Green Bay win.

Packers Will Play Parsons in Rams Game

Parsons has received medical clearance and is set to make his season debut Wednesday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The Packers still must activate him from the physically unable to perform list before he can play.

The moment is crucial for a 6-4 Green Bay team coming off a 30-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. A trip to Los Angeles opens the final seven games of its regular season, with the Packers trying to snag a playoff place.

His remarks about loneliness and growth show what the long wait cost him.

But after nearly a year away from games, he’s close to finding out what he can bring back to the field.