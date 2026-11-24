Ex-Green Bay Packers Clayton Tune is looking for his next job. It could come with the Indianapolis Colts.

According to the NFL transaction wire, Tune tried out for the Colts on Monday.

Tune was one of three signal-callers to work out for Indianapolis ahead of Week 12. Quarterbacks Bailey Zappe and Seth Henigan also tried out for the Colts, who hosted three running backs and a linebacker at the tryouts as well.

Tune spent most of the 2025 season on the Green Bay practice squad. He dressed for two contests at the end of the campaign and started in Week 18 versus the Minnesota Vikings.

In the two appearances, Tune completed 7 of 15 passes for 42 yards. He tossed one interception with zero touchdowns while averaging 2.8 yards per pass. Tune also took five sacks.

The Packers lost his start 16-3.

This year, Tune spent part of offseason workouts with the Houston Texans. He was last on an NFL roster in May.

The Colts are in the market for additional quarterback depth after releasing Daniel Jones last week. Anthony Richardson Sr. and Riley Leonard are the only two signal-callers on Indianapolis’s active roster or practice squad.

Ex-Packers QB Clayton Tune Gets Colts Tryout

Tune has previously tried out for clubs this season but not signed with a team yet. The Colts might be as good a chance he’ll have the rest of the year.

Indianapolis could conceivably sign two quarterbacks if it wanted to. Richardson is set to start the rest of the 2026 season, and he has possesses highly questionable durability.

Leonard, who was a 2025 sixth-round pick, will be Richardson’s backup in Week 12.