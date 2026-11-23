The Green Bay Packers have not used running back Kaleb Johnson enough on passing downs, and it could limit the potential of their offense. While the bad news is that the team ran the football on 11 of the 14 snaps that Johnson played, the good news is that head coach Matt LaFleur is well aware of this and is not going to let it become a known trend.

“That can be a huge tell,” admitted LaFleur on the need to diversify the touches. “You spend a lot of time with these defensive guys. They’re trying to find any nugget they can, whether it’s certain tight ends in the game, whether it’s certain backs. So you absolutely have to be conscious of that.”

Play

The team has an even worse tell with their passing down back, Chris Brooks.

Green Bay Packers Have to Be More Diverse in RB Usage

Brooks has played 128 snaps this season. The Packers have run the football on 19 of his snaps. When Brooks is on the field, the Packers are passing the ball.

The issue is that Green Bay does not trust Kaleb Johnson in pass protection. He was just acquired in August. The team has a lot of checks and tells for him in the offense to pick up. So far, it does not appear the team trusts him in this area. So, they lean on Brooks. When LaFleur was asked if the team trusts Johnson enough to diversify their playcalling when he is on the field, the coach said that he does.

“Yeah, I think so,” said LaFleur.

It was not a strong vote of confidence for the player who has yet to carve out a real role in the passing game. Johnson even ran a route on 39 of the Packers’ 49 passing plays with him on the field. So, he has only stayed in to pass protect 10 times. Until the team trusts him more in this area, he is not going to have a legitimate role.

Packers Need to Get More From Johnson in Passing Game

The team added Johnson right before the start of the season, so he did not have a role in Week 1. However, he saw his first offensive snaps in week 2.

He wound up playing 57 offensive snaps between Weeks 2 and 4. However, a fumble in Week 4 caused his snaps to be reduced. He only played 13 snaps between Weeks 5 and 6 and was inactive for Weeks 7 and 8. The team activated him again in Week 9, and Josh Jacobs got injured, leading him to play 26 offensive snaps.

In Week 10, he ended up as the starter but played only 14 snaps because the team got down and it was obvious passing situations, which meant Brooks was on the field more than him.

Johnson had the bye week to show he can take on more. We will see how much he plays in Week 12 against the Los Angeles Rams. Johnson is projected to start.