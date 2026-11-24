The Green Bay Packers offensive line has had anything but continuity through the 2026 season. While head coach Matt LaFleur admitted that this has been a major issue for the team, he also acknowledged that there is a chance for them to find continuity between their bye week and the end of the season.

“I think continuity is critical,” said LaFleur when discussing offensive line continuity. “Especially when you’re talking about the offensive line, where you need five guys working as one. So I think that is a huge component in terms of your ability to go out there and have consistent success.”

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The Packers coach added that experience is also important.

“I also think just, you know, the experience of that group up front plays a pivotal role in that as well,” added LaFleur.

The Packers have only had Jordan Morgan at left tackle start every game at the same position. They have had multiple starters at the four other spots.

Green Bay Packers Hoping to Find Offensive Line Continuity

Now, the team has a chance to find some continuity. Jordan Morgan is still at left tackle and Anthony Belton has been starting at right tackle since Week 3.

They are high on Laken Tomlinson at left guard, and if Kevin Zeitler and Sean Rhyan are healthy, they are going to start at right guard and center, respectively. As long as there are not any injuries this unit is going to be what leads the team into a playoff push.

While LaFleur is excited to see the continuity, his message to the unit is to handle what they have to.

“You know, my thing is this: it really— at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter,” said LaFleur. “You got a job to go, and you got to go perform well. And if you don’t, then it’s going to get scrutinized, and it is what it is. But it’s never an excuse. You still— that’s why you prepare everybody.”

Packers Not Making Excuses

LaFleur noted that he thinks that everyone on the roster needs to be ready to be called into duty.

“I mean, whether you’re on the active or you’re a P-squad guy, you got to be ready to play, and you got to be ready to do your part. So it’s just— it’s the circumstance that every team in the league faces.”

It almost comes off as if LaFleur realized in his first answer that he was making an excuse of not having continuity and then tried to defend it by saying that the depth has to be ready. Still, depth or not, those players would be best with continuity and experience as well

We will see how many games Green Bay can roll with their projected five. They play the Los Angeles Rams in Week 12.