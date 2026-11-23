The Green Bay Packers’ expectation is for edge rusher Micah Parsons to return to the lineup in Week 12. Parsons practiced this week with the plan to be activated on Wednesday. However, for the first time he has talked to the media after practice since his injury, Parsons noted that he is still waiting for final approval from the team’s medical staff. He expects a decision soon.

“I still got to get cleared, uh, from my surgical doctor, so we’ll see,” said Parsons. “We got a conference call. We go over results, testing, and things that I did with him before.”

Parsons noted that he has a say in whether he will play or not, but he trusts the doctors, who have a strong say on whether he will play.

He said that it is about 30% his call, 20% the doctors’ call, and 50% the team’s decision.

Green Bay Packers Edge Rusher Micah Parsons Opens Up After Practice Before Return

However, he made it clear that he feels he has done everything he can to play in Week 12.

“I feel like I’ve done everything I possibly could to put myself in position to potentially play on Wednesday, but for sure this season,” said Parsons. “I’ll be looking forward to returning to the field.”

Parsons has been out since Week 15 of the 2025 season with a torn ACL. He also had a torn meniscus.

Parsons was initially expected to return around Week 6. However, while the team said that he had not had a setback, they did say that his progression did not come along as quickly as they anticipated. Between that and the team having a couple of weird schedule quirks, such as a Week 11 bye and a Wednesday game in Week 12, it made this seem like the most reasonable time for him to return.

Packers Get Micah Parsons for Playoff Run

Green Bay opened his practice window on November 4, so they will have to activate him on Wednesday whether he plays or not. Head coach Matt LaFleur said that he expects this to be the week that he returns.

As long as everything comes back clean from practice, he will play.

The timing of the return could not come better for the Green Bay Packers. They currently sit at 6-4. However that leaves them in last place in the NFC North. They currently are sitting at the 7th seed in the Wild Card, but they are tied with the Los Angeles Rams, who have the same record.

If they can get a win over the Rams and have a tiebreaker and a one-game lead, it will give them a strong chance of making the playoffs. However, a loss will have on the outside looking in, with the team having lost the tiebreaker.