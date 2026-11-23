Heading into Week 12’s critical matchup at the Los Angeles Rams coming out of the bye week, the Green Bay Packers faithful will have one main question on their collective mind.

Will Micah Parsons play?

Parsons has to be activated onto the active roster by Wednesday Nov. 25 – the same day as the Rams game.

But there is no guarantee that the four-time All-Pro edge rusher will be added to the game-day squad, even if he is on the 53-man roster.

‘We’ll See’ If Micah Parsons Plays Against Rams – LaFleur

Amid the confusion fans, media, and players alike were hoping to get some clarification on Parsons’ playing situation. Instead, head coach Matt LaFleur was muted with his commentary after speaking to the public on Monday.

“LaFleur said that Parsons did well in the padded practice yesterday.” Paul Bretl of the Wisconsin State Journal wrote, before adding a quote from LaFleur. “We’ve still got another day of practice, so we’ll see.”

The earliness of Week 12’s game coming the day before Thanksgiving on a Wednesday; essentially the soonest a team can play in the life-cycle of an NFL week, is probably not ideal for Parsons.

Is the Wednesday Game Hurting Parsons’ Chances of Playing?

Yet on the other hand, the former Cowboy said in Week 6 that he would have suited up then – over one month ago – if it were the Super Bowl that weekend. So at this point in his recovery, it would appear that the additional time taken adds incremental benefits rather than huge jumps in the process.

“We’ll see” in Matt LaFleur-language (for those who speak) likely indicates cautious optimism, yet Parsons still has not managed to be a full participant in practice since his return back on Nov. 4.

The final decision will be made tomorrow. Although at this point, the most likely injury designation for Parsons would appear to be “questionable”.