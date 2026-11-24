The Green Bay Packers are getting healthy ahead of what has shaped up to be something close to a must-win contest against the Los Angeles Rams on Thanksgiving Eve.

Head coach Matt LaFleur on Monday, November 23 shared supremely good news on starting rookie cornerback Brandon Cisse, who is battling a rib injury ahead of the Packers-Rams showdown in L.A. on Wednesday.

“Packers HC Matt LaFleur says Brandon Cisse has no limitations coming back from injury,” Jason B. Hirschhorn of The Leap posted to X.

Cisse has appeared on the Packers’ injury report on both Sunday and Monday as limited in practice and a full practice participant, respectively.

Green Bay had its bye in Week 11, though it was less than a true bye week given that the Packers played on November 15 against the Minnesota Vikings and will return to action against the Rams in Los Angeles on November 25.

Micah Parsons Will Make 2026 Season Debut for Packers Against Rams

The news on Cisse is a boost beyond the confirmation Monday that superstar pass-rusher Micah Parsons is going to play for the first time in more than 11 months against the Rams after tearing his ACL and damaging other ligaments in his knee back in December of 2025.

Ian Rapoport of ESPN and NFL Network reported on Monday that doctors have cleared Parsons to play against the Rams in Los Angeles.

“#Packers star Micah Parsons has been cleared and is set for his season debut against the #Rams, sources say,” Rapoport wrote. “After tearing his ACL and meniscus on Dec. 14, 2025, Parsons has checked every box. Now, he’s back.”

Rams Will Be Absent Wide Receivers Puka Nacua, Davante Adams Against Packers

Green Bay is facing a Rams offense absent both of its top wide receivers in Puka Nacua and Davante Adams.

The Packers, meanwhile, have struggled to run the football and protect quarterback Jordan Love against high-quality defensive fronts, which the Rams have.

That group is led by reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett and defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who returned from retirement this season with the hopes of a title run.

All of that equates to a likely battle of talented defenses in L.A. on Wednesday. As such, the healthy returns of both Cisse and Parsons bode well for the Packers in that matchup.