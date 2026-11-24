The Green Bay Packers have made the roster move their fans have waited months to see.

Green Bay activated Micah Parsons from the reserve/physically unable to perform list on Tuesday, Nov. 24, the team announced. The move puts the All-Pro pass rusher back on the active roster ahead of his expected season debut against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Packers’ social media team captured the anticipation with a message accompanying his activation graphic.

“Everybody stay calm. STAY CALM,” the team wrote on X.

The transaction for Green Bay follows months of rehabilitation and weeks of practice.

Packers Activate Micah Parsons Ahead of Expected Rams Return

Parsons received medical clearance for his return Monday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported. Tuesday’s activation completes the roster step needed for him to play Wednesday night at SoFi Stadium.

The Packers had listed Parsons as questionable earlier Tuesday. His activation is a separate development from that game designation, though Rapoport’s report points toward his first appearance of the season.

Parsons returned to practice Nov. 4. His 21-day practice window was scheduled to close Wednesday, giving Green Bay a deadline to move him back onto the 53-man roster. The Packers handled that business a day before kickoff.

The ensuing line of thought is about his workload.

In a Tuesday chat, Packers.com editor Mike Spofford projected that Parsons would take pass-rush snaps from the younger edge defenders while Lukas Van Ness continued to play extensively.

Returning to the roster establishes Parsons’ availability for selection. How often Green Bay uses him, and in which situations, will determine his effect on the defense.

In other injury news, running back Josh Jacobs, center Sean Rhyan and guard Kevin Zeitler also had questionable designations Tuesday, handing Green Bay several lineup decisions.

Micah Parsons Returns With Packers’ Playoff Intentions

Green Bay stands at 6-4, the same record as Los Angeles.

With both clubs in the NFC playoff race, Parsons’ expected return comes against a direct competitor for postseason position.

He has been out since tearing his left ACL in December 2025. He also underwent a procedure to repair his meniscus.

Despite that injury cutting short his season, Parsons earned first-team All-Pro honors and a fifth Pro Bowl selection. He has recorded at least 12 sacks in each of his first five NFL seasons.

His stated goal now centers on the standings.

Parsons told Packers.com he wants to “win every week to try to uplift this season, change this season around, and do exactly what the Packers brought me here to do.”

Luckily, prior to a vital run in the bottom half of the season, the Packers have their star back on the roster.