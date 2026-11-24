Green Bay Packers safety Evan Williams will be entering the last year of his rookie deal this offseason. With how strong of a season the third-year safety is having, the team should be thinking about an extension before his price tag begins to get out of their price range, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

Demovsky sees Williams getting a deal that could make him one of the higher-paid safeties on the free agent market.

“The way Williams has played this season, he would be one of the top safeties if he got to free agency,” wrote Demovsky. “So the Packers should want to lock him up well before that, perhaps as soon as this coming offseason.”

Williams is on pace for a career season in the Jonathan Gannon defense.

Green Bay Packers Must Pay Evan Williams This Offseason

Williams was a fourth-round pick going 111th overall in the 2024 NFL draft. He did not start right away for the Packers, but finished the season as a reliable option.

He wound up being a full-time starter in his second year, recording three interceptions and 100 tackles, as well as four tackles for loss. However, he seems to have taken a step further this season.

Through 10 games, he’s already matched his career-high total with three interceptions. He’s also added a sack, a fumble recovery, a career-high eight passes defensed, and 84 tackles, which has him on pace to exceed his 2025 total.

There is a good chance Williams will end up as a Pro Bowler this season. The team could wait to extend him, but as contracts continue to come and the salary cap rises, his market value will go up.

Beyond that, if he plays well in his fourth season, he is going to start to see the free agent market and would likely be one of the top options available. Getting a deal done this offseason avoids that and could save them money.

Packers Will Make Williams Highly Paid Safety

The question will come down to how much Williams ends up making this offseason. Both Coby Bryant and Bryan Cook ended up making $13 million per year on the free agent market as two of the higher-paid safety options.

However, Derwin James is the highest-paid safety at $25.2 million per year. There is a big gap between these two options. Williams is going to lie somewhere in the middle of these, but there is a lot of room to work with.

Xavier McKinney is currently making $16.75M per year. With the age and play of Williams continuing to rise, it would make sense for Green Bay to beat that salary as well. We will see just how much the team gives Williams and if they can get a deal done this offseason.