The Green Bay Packers could get several important players back against the Los Angeles Rams.

Their final injury report still leaves a lot undefined.

Green Bay listed eight players as questionable for the Nov. 25 matchup, according to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. The group includes Micah Parsons, Josh Jacobs, three offensive linemen and linebacker Zaire Franklin.

Green Bay’s concerns go from protecting its quarterback to getting its leading defensive reinforcements back on the field.

The full list includes Parsons (knee), Jacobs (finger), Sean Rhyan (ankle), Franklin (shin), Kevin Zeitler (triceps), Travis Glover (shoulder), Bo Melton (thigh) and Skyy Moore (ankle).

Packers Have Injury Worries Across Offensive Line

The concentration of injuries up front may have the biggest collective impact for Green Bay’s offense.

Rhyan, Zeitler and Glover all go into the game with questionable tags, giving the Packers several potential combinations to account for as they ready themselves to protect Jordan Love and spur their running game.

The need for improvement is known. Green Bay allowed eight sacks against Minnesota in its previous game, according to Packers.com. Rhyan’s return at center and Zeitler’s potential first Packers start could help stabilize the interior.

“We’ve got to turn it around. The only thing that matters is things changing on the field,” Zeitler said, via the team website.

Jacobs adds intrigue as well. He’s recovering from surgery on a broken finger, and coach Matt LaFleur identified him as the least likely of the returning injured players to be ready Wednesday, per Packers.com.

His questionable designation keeps a return possible. But it doesn’t wipe out his iffy availability.

Micah Parsons Still Needs Packers Roster Move

Parsons has the same official designation, though expectations around his return are encouraging.

NBC Sports reported Tuesday that Parsons has received clearance following his torn ACL and that all signs point toward his activation for the Rams game.

Demovsky reported that Green Bay must activate Parsons to the 53-man roster by Wednesday for him to play. The Packers have an open roster spot.

Franklin’s status is consequential alongside him. The veteran linebacker has missed four games with a shin injury, via Packers.com. Getting both defenders back would give Green Bay help at two levels of its defense.

As of now, with eight players questionable, the final lineup is what will really spell out the firepower available for the Packers vs. Rams.