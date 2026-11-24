The Green Bay Packers have a believer in a former member of their quarterback room ahead of their Thanksgiving Eve trip to Los Angeles.

Kurt Benkert questioned why Green Bay was an underdog against the Los Angeles Rams, citing their depleted receiving corps and predicting a strong Packers crowd at SoFi Stadium.

“I don’t see why the Packers are underdogs to the Rams on Wednesday,” Benkert wrote on X on Nov. 23.

His conclusion was just as direct, noting “I like the Packers.”

Benkert spent the 2021 season on Green Bay’s practice squad and appeared in one regular-season game, per a Packers’ announcement of his June 2022 release.

Now, he sees a way for his former team to win Wednesday’s matchup.

Kurt Benkert Points to Rams’ Missing Star Receivers

Benkert opened his case with four words, simply stating “No Puka, No Davante.”

Those absences strip the Rams of two major weapons. Puka Nacua faces a lengthy recovery after deciding to undergo surgery on his injured MCL. Rams coach Sean McVay said Nov. 20 that the receiver would miss a couple of months, according to the team’s injury update.

McVay also indicated Davante Adams wasn’t ready to return from his hamstring injury. He identified the game after Green Bay as a possible return date.

That creates an opening for the Packers to battle an offense without its key receiving tandem. It also puts more responsibility on the Rams’ leftover targets to sustain drives and produce explosive plays.

Benkert added another prediction, that “no home fans (Packers fans will fill that place).”

The size and impact of Green Bay’s traveling support will become more clear Wednesday night.

The Packers also received good news on defense. NFL.com reported Monday that Micah Parsons had been medically cleared and was set to make his season debut against Los Angeles. He still needed activation from the physically unable to perform list.

Packers’ Protection Holds the Key to Benkert’s Pick

Benkert’s offensive argument centered on giving Jordan Love time against Myles Garrett and Aaron Donald.

“ALL the Packers have to do is put hands on Garrett and Donald,” he wrote. “The exotic blitz packages the Vikings ran won’t be there.”

His viewpoint draws a difference between handling individual pass rushers and sorting through the pressure designs Green Bay faced against Minnesota. In Benkert’s view, the Rams present a protection challenge the Packers can solve.

Green Bay’s health along the offensive line is part of that equation. Monday’s official injury report listed Sean Rhyan as limited with an ankle injury and Kevin Zeitler as limited with a triceps injury. Travis Glover also joined the report as a limited participant with a shoulder injury.

The final injury designations will show the straight-up view of the personnel available for that assignment. Limited practice participation alone won’t define true status player, leaving Green Bay’s blocking options unresolved heading into the final practice report.

It’s ultimately their availability that could determine how much help Green Bay needs to keep Love upright.

And Benkert’s confidence may rest on the Packers winning those blocks to allow their QB to exploit the Rams defense when pressure doesn’t get to him.