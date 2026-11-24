The Green Bay Packers expect a boost when Micah Parsons returns.

Javon Bullard believes that impact will reach across the entire team.

The defensive back lauded Parsons’ approach ahead of Green Bay’s Thanksgiving eve matchup with the Los Angeles Rams. His message centered on how the All-Pro works and what he brings to the players around him.

“With #1 on the field, we’re a better team,” Bullard said, according to FOX 11’s Vince Lovergine.

That endorsement arises as Green Bay preps itself for a game between two 6-4 teams jostling for NFC playoff position.

Javon Bullard Praises Micah Parsons’ Unselfish Approach

Bullard pointed to the habits behind Parsons’ reputation.

“He’s an unselfish player, he’s a guy that really wants to win, he works his ass off. It’s going to make us gel even more,” Bullard said, per Lovergine.

The defense adding its biggest name this late in the season is pretty critical to victorious desires ahead. Bullard expects Parsons’ return to bolster the group’s chemistry as well as its talent.

Green Bay has produced without him. The Associated Press reported that the Packers entered the week tied for seventh in the NFL with 29 sacks and second with 20 takeaways.

The Packers also ranked 12th in total defense, allowing 321.8 yards per game, and 12th in scoring defense at 22.1 points per game, the AP reported. Parsons gives Green Bay a shot to improve those marks during the stretch run.

Those stats give Parsons a group that’s functioning well, and they also help explain Bullard’s confidence. Green Bay has defenders making plays, and he expects a playmaker to simply raise the bar more.

The potential benefit for the secondary is obvious. Pressure can force a quarterback to throw before routes develop, affording defensive backs fewer seconds to cover. Drawing extra blocking attention can generate opportunities for another rusher.

Packers Await Micah Parsons’ Season Debut Against Rams

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Parsons had received medical clearance and was set to make his season debut Wednesday.

Parsons returned to practice Nov. 4 after the knee injury that ended his 2025 season. Green Bay’s Monday injury report listed him as a limited participant and still on the physically unable to perform list. The Packers must activate him to the 53-man roster before he can play.

His return would give defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon a major piece for the final seven games. Parsons earned first-team All-Pro honors last season despite missing the final three regular-season games, according to NFL.com.

Gannon also acknowledged that Parsons’ presence affects an opponent’s plan.

“People are going to play you different,” Gannon said, according to the AP.

That attention could help teammates, even on plays Parsons doesn’t finish himself.