Packers Get Bad News on Blockbuster RB Trade Idea

The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman reported Friday the Green Bay Packers aren’t likely to make a trade for running backs Jonathan Taylor, Breece Hall or Tony Pollard.

Schneidman didn’t mention Derrick Henry. But even if the Packers were interested, he’s not available in a trade.

That’s what ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Saturday morning.

“Ravens running back Derrick Henry is not expected to be traded by the NFL trade deadline, league sources told ESPN, putting an end to speculation that Baltimore would be willing to deal the five-time Pro Bowler,” wrote Schefter.

“The Ravens even recently informed Henry that they have no intention of trading him, according to league sources.”

Henry has become the subject of trade rumors over the past week or so because of the struggling Ravens. Baltimore lost in blowout fashion to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night to fall to 4-5.

With that record, they are in last place of the AFC North.

But Schefter really couldn’t have been any clearer — Henry won’t get traded before Tuesday.

Packers Won’t Be Able to Trade for Ravens RB Derrick Henry

The Packers were likely a long shot to acquire Henry anyway. So the idea Green Bay won’t be able to pursue Henry isn’t crushing news.

But the more running backs available before Tuesday’s deadline, the better for the Packers. That’s because there is still a chance the team pursues an upgrade at the position.

Henry won’t be on the block, though, as he will finish the campaign with Baltimore.

The 32-year-old running back is in the twilight of his career. But he’s still on pace for 1,300 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns this season.

The Packers would love that kind of production in their offensive backfield. Through the first half of the 2026 campaign, Green Bay has produced historic poor statistics on the ground.

A future Hall of Fame member, Henry led the league in rushing twice, which included a 2,000-yard campaign in 2020. Excluding the two rushing titles, he has eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark five other times in his career as well.

The 2021 season is the only year since 2017 that Henry didn’t reach 1,000 rushing yards. But in 2021, Henry only played eight games because of foot injury and still had 937 rushing yards.

Packers Struggling Ground Game Entering 2026 NFL Trade Deadline

Through eight weeks this season, Green Bay has one of the worst ground attacks of recent memory.

The Packers are averaging 60.6 rushing yards per game. That’s nearly 20 yards fewer than the next worst NFL rushing offense.

Pro Bowler Josh Jacobs returned for the Packers in Week 7. But even with Jacobs back, Green Bay has still struggled to generate a rushing attack.

The Packers don’t have a single 100-yard rushing game this season.

That plus new domestic violence allegations surfacing against Jacobs could propel the Packers to make a deadline move for a running back.

Based on Schneidman’s update Friday, though, the Packers aren’t in the market for a blockbuster running back trade. If that changes, Henry won’t be a target anyway.