Packers Sign Rookie Cornerback After Bears Win

The Green Bay Packers tried out three players on Monday after their Week 5 win over the Chicago Bears. They looked at two defensive backs and one defensive tackle. Their first move is to sign one of the defensive backs to the practice squad.

According to the league transaction wire, the Packers signed cornerback Elijah Culp to their practice squad and released guard Josh Gesky.

Green Bay Packers Sign CB Elijah Culp to Practice Squad

Getty Isaiah Neyor #80 of the Green Bay Packers is tackled by Elijah Culp #26 of the Arizona Cardinals

Culp is a rookie UDFA, but he has bounced around a lot, from college to the NFL. He started his college career at Austin Peay. However, he moved up to Troy the following year. He stayed at Troy for two years, but suffered an injury in 2022 and missed the entire 2023 season.

In 2024, he transferred to Charlotte. Then, in 2025, he moved on to James Madison. He started in 13 games, but still went undrafted.

In the NFL, he signed with the Arizona Cardinals directly after the NFL Draft. He did not stick with them after roster cuts and eventually found his way to the Indianapolis Colts. However, they released him from their practice squad.

Gesky was a 2026 UDFA as well. He spent the majority of training camp and the preseason at right guard. However, the Packers signed Kevin Zeitler at right guard, and Travis Glover moved from tackle inside to right guard. So, the team is now much deeper at guard than it was prior to this.

Packers Add to Practice Squad

The Packers practice squad currently has Kedon Slovis at quarterback. They have Damon Bankston as their running back now that Pierre Strong is signed to the active roster. At receiver, the Packers have three practice squad options.

Isaiah Neyor, Quincy Skinner, and Coleman Owen make up the three options that could get called up now that Skyy Moore is banged up.

At tight end, the team has Drake Dabney. Mekhi Becton is another right guard option on the practice squad, making Gesky more expendable. Dillon Wade is another offensive line option. They also have Dalton Cooper, although he is a tackle.

On the edge, the Packers have rookie UDFA Nyjalik Kelly and Arron Mosby. They also have defensive tackle David Blay. Then, at linebacker, it is the recently signed Jack Dingle.

Their cornerback is rookie sixth-round pick Domani Jackson. He cleared waivers and circled back. Now, they will have Culp in addition to him. Kahlef Hailassaie is their practice squad safety, and the team even has a kicker on their practice squad. Lenny Krieg is the current kicker on the practice squad.

Green Bay will take on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football in Week 6.