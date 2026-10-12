Luther Burden III Claps Back at Packers’ Zaire Franklin ‘He Quit’ Statement

The Green Bay Packers got the last laugh on Sunday afternoon with a 31-7 drubbing over their division rival, the Chicago Bears.

There has been a lot of smack talk between the two teams, and especially following the game. Packers’ LB Zaire Franklin had something to say about Chicago Bears receiver Luther Burden III, claiming that Burden III ‘quit’ on the field.

“You got guys that never really made a real play in this league talkin’ bout making somebody quit,” Franklin said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “That’s weird. We don’t do that. He quit today, by the way. He ain’t wanna play anymore.”

Luther Burden III has now taken to social media to defend himself, and it’s a clear ‘clap back’ attempt.

Burden III caught four passes on Sunday afternoon for 47 yards on six targets.

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Luther Burden III Takes to Social Media to Respond to Zaire Franklin

After the Zaire Franklin comments went viral on Sunday afternoon, Luther Burden III has since defended himself on Instagram after NBA star Anthony Davis got in on the action.

Anthony Davis (a known Packers fan) made the statement (directed at Burden III):

“Heard you ain’t wanna play today champ”

Luther Burden III then responded:

” He definitely worried about da youngin.”

Burden III also made it clear that he led the Bears in receiving yards, which is a weird flex considering the Packers’ wideouts had a field day against Chicago’s secondary.

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Taking a Quick Look At Luther Burden III & Zaire Franklin Right Now

Luther Burden III is a second-year NFL receiver out of the University of Missouri.

In his rookie campaign, he brought in 47 catches for 652 yards and two touchdowns.

He has a lot of upside as a big, physical receiver, but he hasn’t been a featured wideout since joining the Bears; that upside is certainly there.

However, according to Franklin, Burden III is not cut out for that limelight and opportunity.

Zaire Franklin has been one of the best linebackers in the NFL since being drafted, and he joined the Packers before the 2026 season, and he’s already making a huge impact on Green Bay’s defense.

There is never any love lost between the Bears and Packers, but one fair note is that Bears QB Caleb Williams did not play in Sunday’s matchup, which only makes the Packers-Bears second matchup of the season must-watch TV.

Both the Packers and Bears are 3-2 this season in a very competitive NFC North division.