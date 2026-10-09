Packers Trade Idea Nets $21.75 Million Running Back Amid Josh Jacobs Speculation

The Green Bay Packers are still awaiting the official word on Josh Jacobs‘ 2026 status, and while the situation doesn’t seem to be coming to a head anytime soon, the Packers’ running game has really borne the brunt of the legal situation.

USAToday.com wrote (about Jacobs):

“Jacobs reached a plea deal in September, but the NFL’s investigation is still ongoing. The running back’s time on the exempt list could count toward a suspension retroactively if the league hands down such a punishment after its investigation.”

Because of the unknown nature of the Packers’ star running back’s legal incident, Green Bay could turn to the external market to give them a little boost in their lackluster running game.

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Green Bay Packers Should Trade for Tennessee Titans’ RB Tony Pollard

In this latest hypothetical trade pitch, the Green Bay Packers make a trade with the Tennessee Titans for $21.75 million running back Tony Pollard.

Pollard is in the final year of his contract, and still displays a level of quickness that could help balance out this Green Bay rushing attack.

Pollard makes sense for the Packers if they don’t want to spend big on a player like Saquon Barkley and have questions about when Josh Jacobs will return, but believe he can/will do so by roughly the halfway mark of the season. Pollard is a reliable back with a 4.1-yard-per-carry average and zero fumbles this season. He is unlikely to provide many explosives, though he would be a major upgrade over any of the three RBs currently on the Packers’ active roster. Pollard could start until Jacobs returns, or fill in all season if he doesn’t. He is also a far more reliable RB2 than any Green Bay has at its disposal after losing Emmanuel Wilson to the Seahawks during the offseason.

In this trade pitch, the Packers could offer the Titans a fifth-round draft pick for Tony Pollard, which should suffice if the Titans don’t plan on bringing Pollard back after the 2026 season.

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How Has Tony Pollard Performed in 2026?

Tony Pollard may not be the Pro Bowl tailback that he once was with the Dallas Cowboys, but the eight-year NFL veteran could still be effective in the Packers’ backfield.

In 2026, over four games, he’s logged 221 rushing yards in 51 attempts with a touchdown.

For his career, Pollard has 34 total rushing touchdowns and 6003 yards on the ground over 1318 attempts (4.6 y/c).

It’s at least worth considering for the Packers’ front office, as Pollard will undoubtedly continue to be the subject of trade rumors over the next couple of months.