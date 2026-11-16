Packers Put on Notice After Blowout Vikings Loss

One week can make all the difference in the NFL. The Green Bay Packers were feeling pretty great after their rout at Foxboro of the New England Patriots. Seven days later, though, the Packers suffered their own embarrassing home defeat to a division rival.

Green Bay’s offensive line and running game problems resurfaced in the defeat. For that reason, CBS Sports’s John Breech gave the Packers an F grade for their Week 10 performance.

“If you can’t run the ball and you can’t protect your quarterback, it’s hard to win. The Packers found that out the hard way in this NFC North showdown,” wrote Breech. “With zero run game, it was going to take an epic performance from Jordan Love for Green Bay to win, but he never really got a chance to pull that off because he was under pressure or on his back after being sacked eight times.

“The Packers have several offensive weaknesses and they were all exploited by the Vikings’ defense.”

Breech concluded his grade with a warning shot of sorts on the Packers for the second half of the season.

“In a loaded NFC North, it’s hard to see the Packers competing for the division title after this loss,” added Breech.

With the 30-10 defeat to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, the Packers dropped to 6-4 this season. The other three teams in the NFC North, the Vikings, Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears, all have 7-2 records.

The Packers also support just a 1-3 mark inside the NFC North this season.

Packers Fall to Last Place in the NFC North

Just from a pure math standpoint, the margin is thin in the NFC North. That’s because all four teams in the division sat in playoff spots entering Sunday.

Green Bay is still in a decent position to make the postseason. But the Packers will likely have to win their final two division games and then get significant help to win the NFC North.

If the Vikings are the team to beat in the division, which they could very well be after their offensive improvement with Kirk Cousins behind center, the Packers have already lost to them twice.

Entering their bye week, the Packers are two games behind the Vikings in the loss column and won’t hold the head-to-head tiebreaker.