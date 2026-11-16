Mike Tomlin Sounds Alarm on Patriots After Telling Mike Vrabel Remark

The New England Patriots dropped to 5-5 with their loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. But that wasn’t the low point for the Patriots in Germany.

That came late Sunday after head coach Mike Vrabel appeared to put his team on notice with a comment that suggested some players in the organization may be complaining too much.

Vrabel tried to walk back the remark immediately after stating it. But with the cat out of the bag, NBC Sports analyst Mike Tomlin saw the statement as a warning sign that things aren’t going well at all ate the moment in New England.

“Here’s the thing. Every journey is different. Last year, they had a pretty fluid journey. They had the easiest schedule in football, and they were the healthiest team in football,” said Tomlin. “They’ve had some challenges this year, but challenges kind of come with being who they are,” said Tomlin during the “Sunday Night Football” broadcast.

“What alarms me is what Coach [Mike Vrabel] just said there. I don’t know who he was speaking to or what he was referring to. But certainly, there’s probably some fire along with that smoke.

“I wasn’t this concerned, to be quite honest with you, until I heard his postgame. And it makes me lean in and wonder what’s going on behind the scenes.”

Immediately after losing back-to-back games by a combined score of 80-37, Vrabel chose tough love for his players.

“Winners figure out a way to help the team win. They don’t [expletive] and complain,” said Vrabel. “They try to find a way to help the team.”

The Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed then asked a great follow-up question: “Does this team [expletive] and complain?”

That put Vrabel in defense mode.

“No, I meant just in general winners do that,” Vrabel answered. “Winners find ways to win, and losers [expletive] and complain. I’m not [saying we have guys that] [expletive] and complain. Again, I say things and then you just automatically assume that.

“I apologize — I’m just saying that we want a winners’ mentality going forward.

Vrabel continued to offer an alternative answer: “Didn’t mean to say it that way. I meant that we need a winner’s mentality at this point in time, and there’s a lot of season left, and we know how these things go in the National Football League. But you’re going to have to start playing better where we’re at here in November.”

It wasn’t enough of an explanation for Vrabel to avoid criticism for the remark. That criticism included Tomlin’s analysis Sunday night.