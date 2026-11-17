Matt LaFleur Hopeful of Micah Parsons Return After Bye

“Well, that’s my plan, but I think my plan’s been different than everybody else’s the whole time.” LaFleur said on Monday, via ESPN’s Rob Demovsky.

“There’s still a couple more hurdles for him to clear before we can definitively say he’s a go. He’s shown progress, but we’ll see where he is by the end of the week.”

Although LaFleur did not explicitly say Parsons was going to play in Week 12, he certainly gave a pretty strong implication that if all things go well then that should be the timeline.

Packers Analyst Predicts Team Will Hold Parsons Out Extra Week

However, some; such as Packers Report’s Andy Herman; predict that Packers fans will have to wait yet another week to see their star edge rusher.

My early guess is no Micah against the Rams and they’ll wait another 11 days to face the Saints. https://t.co/ldWXZ4rOQ6 — Andy Herman (@AndyHermanNFL) November 16, 2026

“My early guess is no Micah [Parsons] against the Rams and they’ll wait another 11 days to face the Saints.” Herman posted, quoting Demovsky’s reporting of LaFleur’s comments on Parsons earlier.

Herman does not appear to have any insider information beyond mere assertions, but he is a one of the more well-respected Packers journalists online analyzing and covering the team.

The earliness of the game in Week 12 does appear to be the greatest sticking point to a possible Parsons return against LA; had the game been set to be played on Sunday or Monday night, it feels like there would not be much argument as to the decision Green Bay should make.

The benefit to keeping Parsons on the shelf a little while longer; as Herman alludes to; is that it gives the 26-year old another half-bye to get 100% back, if the training staff believe that is required.

The Packers have to activate the former Cowboy by Nov. 25 – the date of the Rams game – but it is possible that he remains on the active roster but does not suit up for game-day in the 48-man squad.