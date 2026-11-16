Packers Receive Injury News on Key Wide Receiver After Ugly Loss to Vikings

The Green Bay Packers were hoping to build off of their dominant victory over the New England Patriots when they returned to action in Week 10 for a crucial divisional matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Instead, they fell flat on their face and suffered an embarrassing 30-10 defeat that showed this team still has a lot of work to do if it intends to make a deep playoff run this year.

As if losing wasn’t bad enough, Green Bay suffered a handful of injuries throughout the game that could make bouncing back from this loss even more difficult. In his first game back from injured reserve, wide receiver Skyy Moore was forced out of this contest early with an ankle injury, which didn’t seem like a very encouraging development. However, the team actually received a positive update on Moore’s status in the wake of this game.

Packers Not Concerned About Skyy Moore’s Ankle Injury

A second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Moore has never really managed to live up to the lofty expectations he entered the NFL with. A gadget-type player on offense, Moore can rip off big plays when he has the football in his hands, but getting him the ball can oftentimes be difficult. Still, he’s a solid kickoff and punt returner who won a pair of Super Bowls earlier in his career with the Kansas City Chiefs.

In his first season with the Packers, Moore has served as a reserve wide receiver, but he’s made a mark as a return man when he’s been healthy. Moore has just seven receptions for 35 yards on offense, but he’s averaging 27.2 yards per kickoff return and 14.8 yards per punt return, the latter of which is the highest mark of his career.

An ankle injury forced Moore to injured reserve earlier this season, so it didn’t seem like a good sign when he was forced out of the team’s loss to the Vikings with a similar injury. On Monday, the Packers got surprisingly good news on Moore, as it was revealed that the team was simply being cautious with him in his first game off injured reserve.

“Packers WR/KR Skyy Moore’s ankle injury from Sunday is not considered serious, per source. Team was cautious with him after just coming off IR,” Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported in a post on X.

Packers Must Get Healthy During Their Bye Week

Getty GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 24: Skyy Moore #23 of the Green Bay Packers looks on prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field on September 24, 2026 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

It seems like Green Bay has dodged a bullet when it comes to Moore’s injury status, which is a silver lining from its rough loss. The Packers have been banged up on offense all year long, so they can’t really afford to suffer any more injuries, even if Moore doesn’t necessarily play a massive role for this unit.

The Packers are entering an odd stretch of their schedule, as they will play just one game in the next 20 days, and that will come on Thanksgiving Eve against the Los Angeles Rams. That’s going to be a challenging game, but the extended time off should give Green Bay a chance to heal up before making a final playoff push in the second half of the season.