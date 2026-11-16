Packers’ Former Aaron Rodgers TD Target Lands With AFC Team: Report

A former Green Bay Packers draft pick has found a new NFL home.

Wide receiver Samori Toure, who once caught a touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers, is signing with the Indianapolis Colts’ practice squad, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Monday, Nov. 16.

The move gives the 28-year-old another shot at an NFL roster more than two years after leaving Green Bay.

Toure hasn’t appeared in a regular-season game this year. His last NFL action came with the New Orleans Saints in 2025.

Indianapolis becomes the most recent stop for the former seventh-round pick, who showed flashes of promise during his first two seasons with the Packers.

Samori Toure Once Earned Praise From Aaron Rodgers

The Packers selected Toure with the No. 258 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft out of Nebraska.

He joined a Green Bay rookie receiver class that featured Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs.

Toure played in 11 games during his first season, catching five passes for 82 yards and one touchdown.

That score came on a 37-yard throw from Rodgers against the Buffalo Bills on Oct. 30, 2022.

Rodgers extended the play before finding Toure downfield. It remains the receiver’s only NFL touchdown.

Earlier that season, Rodgers had taken a personal interest in the rookie’s development.

According to a November 2022 report from Packers.com, Rodgers pulled Toure aside after practice and challenged him to improve his preparation.

“You’ve got to start practicing better. You’ve got to show it to us in practice,” Rodgers recalled telling him.

Toure responded by earning more playing time.

However, his role stayed limited the following year. He caught eight passes for 78 yards in 11 games during the 2023 season.

Across two years with Green Bay, Toure finished with 13 receptions, 160 yards and one touchdown in 22 appearances.

The Packers released him in August 2024, ending his time with the franchise.

Former Packers Receiver Gets NFL Shot With Colts

Toure has spent the past two years moving between teams.

He joined the Chicago Bears’ practice squad after Green Bay released him. He later spent time with the Denver Broncos and Saints before signing with the Philadelphia Eagles in June 2026.

Philadelphia waived Toure during its final roster cuts in August.

His only regular-season appearance since leaving the Packers came with New Orleans in 2025, when he caught one pass for three yards.

Now, Toure joins an Indianapolis receiving corps that has undergone noticeable changes, with the Colts trading Josh Downs to the Kansas City Chiefs and Keenan Allen to the San Francisco 49ers ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

Those departures have left Indianapolis scouring around for more receiving depth.

Toure will begin on the practice squad, but the reduced depth chart could give him a way forward to a regular-season appearance.