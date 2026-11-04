Matt LaFleur Pumps the Brakes as Micah Parsons Returns to Practice

The Green Bay Packers‘ worst kept secret over the past week or so was that edge rusher Micah Parsons was set to return to practice for the first time this week since tearing his ACL in Week 15 last season.

And this was confirmed by head coach Matt LaFleur on Wednesday; the team’s first day of full practice ahead of the Packers’ Week 9 clash at the New England Patriots.

“Official: Matt LaFleur says Micah Parsons will practice today for the first time in almost 11 months. His 21-day window to be activated from the PUP list is now open.” The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman reported on Nov. 4.

Micah Parsons Only Participating in Individual Drills

However, Parsons will not be practicing in team-wide motions, rather he will only be partaking in individual drills.

“Matt LaFleur on Micah Parsons: “He’ll be limited to indy, so you guys can take all your pictures of him.” Weston Hodkiewicz reported.

The limited designation shouldn’t be too much of a surprise; a return to practice for the first time in months was never realistically going to see him suit up for all activities.

But it does serve as a reminder that Parsons being at practice after such a long layoff does not mean that he is a lock – or even necessarily more likely than not set to play on Sunday against New England.

Will Micah Parsons Play in Week 9?

Week 9 always felt like a bit of a stretch for the four-time All-Pro to return to action coming off such a serious injury.

However, the fact that Parsons took his time with the injury more than most, saying all the way back in Week 6 that he would have played against the Dallas Cowboys if it had been the Super Bowl, means that there is some optimism that he is able to hit the ground running faster than most.

Much will depend on whether he is able to return to full practice by the end of the week, but realistically, the more likely positive scenario is that he comes back in Week 10 against the Minnesota Vikings.