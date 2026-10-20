Packers Predicted to Land 6-Foot-4, 300-Pound Star Amid O-Line Problems

The Green Bay Packers keep finding ways to win, but their offensive line remains a problem that veteran signings haven’t completely solved.

Green Bay beat the Dallas Cowboys 23-13 on Sunday to improve to 4-2. The running game, however, managed just 57 yards on 26 carries against a defense that entered the matchup ranked last in the NFL against the run.

The Packers are expecting Josh Jacobs back on the practice field this week, but another prediction suggests they’ll eventually need a more permanent solution up front. It involves a Notre Dame offensive lineman with experience at multiple positions.

Packers Predicted to Select Notre Dame’s Anthonie Knapp

CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards projected Green Bay to select Notre Dame offensive lineman Anthonie Knapp with the No. 49 overall pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Edwards pointed to the Packers’ extensive search for help after the line struggled early in the season. Green Bay has turned to available veterans, but he believes those additions address only part of the problem.

“Although those are Band-Aids to a larger issue, they reinvest in the unit through the draft,” Edwards wrote.

The projection is significant because Green Bay doesn’t currently own a first-round pick in 2027. General manager Brian Gutekunst sent that selection, along with the team’s 2026 first-rounder and Kenny Clark, to Dallas in the Micah Parsons trade.

That makes the second round the Packers’ earliest scheduled opportunity to add a young lineman, assuming they don’t make another deal.

Knapp offers an intriguing fit. The 6-foot-4, 300-pound junior started 15 games at left tackle as a freshman in 2024 and another 12 there in 2025 before moving inside to left guard this season.

He earned Freshman All-America recognition in 2024 and entered 2026 with several preseason All-America selections. Notre Dame also listed him on the Outland Trophy and Lombardi Award watch lists.

His experience at tackle and guard would give Green Bay options rather than tying another premium selection to one position. Notre Dame rushed for 306 yards against USC and 329 against Syracuse with Knapp starting at left tackle in 2025.

Packers’ Offensive Line Issues Extend Beyond Josh Jacobs’ Absence

The Packers have already made multiple moves in an attempt to stabilize the blocking. Starting right tackle Zach Bako-Bewele suffered a season-ending knee injury, while left guard Aaron Banks has dealt with knee and toe problems.

Green Bay brought in Laken Tomlinson, Kevin Zeitler and Mekhi Becton Sr. in late September. Tomlinson and Zeitler arrived with extensive starting experience, while Becton joined the practice squad.

The moves helped keep the offense functioning, but Sunday’s showing against Dallas demonstrated how much work remains.

The Packers are averaging just 2.9 yards per rush and 59.8 rushing yards per game, both at the bottom of the league. As Packers.com’s Mike Spofford reported Monday, Matt LaFleur expects Jacobs to practice this week, though his availability against the Detroit Lions isn’t guaranteed.

Jacobs would give Green Bay an established running back after six games without him. But the blocking issues won’t necessarily disappear because he’s back.

That’s what makes Edwards’ prediction worth considering. The Packers have managed to stay in the NFC North race while patching together their line. A player with Knapp’s versatility could be part of a longer-term answer, especially if the veteran fixes turn out to be temporary.