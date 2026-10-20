Packers’ Former Postseason Villain Signs With Los Angeles Rams

Former Green Bay Packers kicker Brandon McManus has found a new NFL home, five months after the franchise released him following a disappointing finish to his tenure.

And his next opportunity comes with an NFC opponent desperately searching for answers.

The Los Angeles Rams are signing McManus after working out the 35-year-old veteran on Tuesday, October 20, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

“The #Rams are signing veteran kicker Brandon McManus, per me and @MikeGarafolo, the latest in Los Angeles’ kicker saga,” Rapoport reported on X. “He worked out today, along with FA K Matt Prater.”

It’s an eye-catching turnaround for McManus, who didn’t get signed before the 2026 season even though he signed a three-year, $15.3 million contract with Green Bay in March 2025.

But the former Super Bowl champion can now attempt to revive his career with a Rams team that has stumbled to a 2-4 start.

McManus Gets Fresh Start After Packers Release

McManus’ departure from Green Bay followed a turbulent conclusion to his two-year stint with the franchise.

The veteran originally provided stability in 2024, converting 20 of 21 field-goal attempts (95.2%) and all 30 extra-point attempts over 11 regular-season games.

That performance earned him the lucrative extension, but his efficiency dropped considerably the following season.

McManus connected on 24 of 30 field goals (80%) during the 2025 regular season, before delivering a particularly painful performance against the Chicago Bears in the NFC wild-card round.

He missed field-goal attempts from 55 and 44 yards, along with an extra point, as Green Bay suffered a 31-27 playoff defeat.

The Packers subsequently selected Florida kicker Trey Smack with the No. 216 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL draft.

Less than two weeks later, Green Bay officially released McManus on May 8.

Despite his struggles, McManus departed having made 44 of 51 regular-season field goals (86.3%) during his Packers tenure.

He also brings considerable postseason experience to Los Angeles, including a Super Bowl 50 championship with the Denver Broncos.

The Rams, meanwhile, have endured their own kicking nightmare.

Los Angeles moved on from Harrison Mevis earlier this month before replacement Blake Grupe suffered a torn ACL during Sunday’s 18-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

McManus will now be tasked with stabilizing a position that has become an ongoing headache for head coach Sean McVay.

Packers Continue With Smack Despite Early Struggles

While McManus prepares to take the field, Green Bay remains committed to its rookie replacement.

That decision has produced mixed results.

Smack missed two field goals and an extra point against Chicago in Week 5, a performance that revived concerns about the Packers’ longstanding kicking inconsistencies.

However, head coach Matt LaFleur made it clear that his confidence in the rookie remained intact.

“It doesn’t shake my confidence in him,” LaFleur told reporters on October 12. “I’ve seen him too much. I’ve watched him go out there and hit these almost 60-yard field goals.”

Smack rewarded that trust in Green Bay’s 23-13 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on October 18, converting all three field-goal attempts and both extra points.

Through six games, the rookie has connected on 10 of 13 field goals (76.9%), including a 59-yard make against the Minnesota Vikings in his NFL debut.

McManus’ return to the league adds an interesting wrinkle to Green Bay’s decision to move on from its veteran kicker.

The Packers chose to invest in Smack’s long-term development rather than continue paying McManus at his previous rate.

Now, with the veteran headed to Los Angeles, the two kickers can demonstrate if their respective franchises made the right decision.