Packers Face Potential Cowboys Shake-Up Involving 1st-Round Playmaker

The Green Bay Packers may have to account for an alternate version of Caleb Downs when the Dallas Cowboys visit Lambeau Field on Sunday night.

Dallas wants its rookie first-round pick closer to the action due to injuries pushing him into a deeper safety role over the past two games.

Per Joseph Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News, a return to nickel is a possibility against Green Bay.

Cowboys Want Their Rookie Playmaker Closer to the Ball

Brian Schottenheimer made the preferred arrangement clear.

“We want Caleb down near the line of scrimmage,” the Cowboys head coach said, according to Hoyt’s Friday report.

Downs sounded comfortable with either assignment when asked Friday.

“Either one,” he said. “Wherever the ball is at.”

His early production helps explain Dallas’ interest in moving him. Downs recorded a sack, a pass breakup and two forced fumbles over his first two games. He has gone three consecutive games without adding to those categories.

A move to nickel wouldn’t necessarily eliminate his safety responsibilities. Hoyt reported that Dallas could use him at safety in its base defense and edge him closer to the line in nickel packages.

Saturday’s roster moves hoist up thoughts about what’s to come.

The Cowboys announced the elevations of defensive backs Derion Kendrick and Juanyeh Thomas. The team’s website identified Kendrick as another potential nickel option after Reddy Steward exhausted his three practice squad elevations.

Dallas also ruled out linebacker DeMarvion Overshown on Saturday. Cornerback Cobie Durant had already been ruled out Friday, while Joey Porter Jr. remained questionable.

The moving pieces leave Green Bay preparing for multiple combinations. And while Dallas’ preference for Downs is understood, his exact deployment isn’t fully defined.

Packers Have Ways to Trial Dallas’ Adjustments

Green Bay’s passing attack can stretch and stress those combinations.

As DallasCowboys.com’s Tommy Yarrish detailed Friday, Jordan Love completed six of eight deep passes for 258 yards and two touchdowns against Chicago. Christian Watson and Matthew Golden each caught six passes and topped 100 receiving yards.

Dallas, on the other hand, has allowed 37 explosive plays, tied for the fourth-most in the league. Green Bay has produced 39.

The Packers also rank sixth with 657 yards after the catch. And unfortunately for Dallas, its defense has missed 43 tackles, allowing 304 additional yards after those misses.

From Green Bay’s perspective, moving Downs underneath would change where Love must identify him before the snap, putting the rookie in position to either challenge shorter throws, support the run or threaten pressure.

The Packers would then need to assess how Dallas fills the space behind him.

The Packers average a league-low 60.4 rushing yards per game, but Dallas allows an NFL-worst 168.4. Packers.com’s Mike Spofford explained Saturday that Green Bay may need its ground game if the Cowboys prioritize preventing a wave of deep completions.

The Packers have shown incremental progress, rushing for 156 yards over their past two games after managing 146 through the first three.