Packers’ Josh Jacobs Files New Lawsuit as NFL Future Remains in Limbo

The legal saga involving Josh Jacobs has taken another turn, and the Green Bay Packers are don’t have answers about their starting running back.

Jacobs filed a lawsuit against the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department on October 14, seeking to prevent the public release of evidence related to his misdemeanor criminal case stemming from a May altercation with his former girlfriend.

According to the Green Bay Press-Gazette‘s report, Jacobs is requesting a permanent injunction, protective order and restrictions on public access to records from the investigation.

The filing comes as the NFL continues investigating Jacobs under its personal conduct policy. The running back remains on the commissioner’s exempt list, which prevents him from practicing or playing with Green Bay.

Jacobs has missed five games this season, and his availability for the Packers’ October 18 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys is doubtful.

Jacobs Seeks to Prevent Release of Video Evidence

Jacobs pleaded no contest September 10 to misdemeanor battery and criminal damage to property charges stemming from a May 23 incident at his Wisconsin residence.

Under the plea agreement, Jacobs was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and court costs for the battery charge. The criminal damage charge can be dismissed after one year if he satisfies several conditions, including counseling, supervision, restitution and avoiding further trouble.

The latest dispute concerns investigative records, particularly surveillance footage obtained from inside Jacobs’ residential garage.

Per WBAY’s October 15 report, Jacobs argues that releasing the footage would expose details about his home’s layout, security measures and access points.

His attorneys contend that those details could increase the risk of burglary or harassment, particularly because Jacobs’ professional football schedule makes his whereabouts relatively easy to determine.

The lawsuit also supports his former girlfriend’s efforts to maintain her privacy.

“ANM is a crime victim who seeks closure, not public attention,” the lawsuit states, according to FOX 11 News.

Jacobs’ attorneys further argue that redacting names and faces might be insufficient to protect her identity because of modern identification technology.

Brown County Judge Marc Hammer previously lifted a temporary seal on the evidence September 24, leaving the police department responsible for weighing public access against privacy concerns.

Police subsequently determined that certain records could be released with redactions, but the department delayed disclosure after learning of the planned legal challenge.

Packers Waiting on NFL Decision on Josh Jacobs

The latest development also raises questions about how much longer the Packers will be without their three-time Pro Bowl running back.

Via USA TODAY’s October 15 report, the NFL has reportedly sought access to the surveillance footage as part of its investigation.

However, the lawsuit’s effect on the league’s investigation is unclear. The NFL can investigate and impose discipline independently of the criminal proceedings.

Head coach Matt LaFleur addressed Jacobs’ situation October 12, offering little encouragement that a return was approaching.

“I’ve got no updates there,” LaFleur said, via Heavy.

Asked whether he could do anything to expedite the process, LaFleur said the matter was out of his hands.

The uncertainty comes at an inconvenient time for Green Bay.

Jacobs rushed for 1,329 yards and 15 touchdowns in his first Packers season in 2024, followed by 929 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2025. Green Bay has struggled to replace that production through its committee of running backs.

As previously noted by Heavy, MarShawn Lloyd had managed 112 rushing yards on 40 carries through the team’s first five games, while Kaleb Johnson had 106 yards on 27 attempts.

Jacobs’ return would hand the Packers a much-needed lead back. But for now, Green Bay must continue preparing without him.