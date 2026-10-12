Packers HC Addresses Uncertainty on Star RB Suspension

The Green Bay Packers expected an update on running back Josh Jacobs and his potential suspension between Weeks 6 and 8. As the team approaches Week 6, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has made it clear that he has been given no indication of when Jacobs will be removed from the Commissioner Exempt List, and whether he will be suspended in addition.

“I’ve got no updates there,” LaFleur stated.

LaFleur was asked if there was anything he could do, even to get an indication of when the NFL will decide on a Jacobs punishment. The Packers head coach shrugged his shoulders and said that it was out of his hands.

Jacobs was charged with two misdemeanors; one was battery, and the other was criminal damage to property. The charges stem from a domestic dispute at his residence on May 23. While the charges were reduced, the initial charges were five felony charges, including strangulation.

Jacobs pleaded no contest in court. Jacobs received a $1,000 fine and a deferred judgment.

Green Bay Packers Get No Update on RB Josh Jacobs

A few weeks ago, Ian Rapoport of ESPN noted that he did not expect the team to hear any updates until closer to the Week 6 or Week 8 timeline.

“If they get to the point where it’s five games, six games, maybe eight games, that might be when you’re looking at a potential return for Josh Jacobs,” said Rapoport.

With Week 6 looming, LaFleur was hoping to hear something, but has not. Rapoport noted that the NFL will consider the time that Jacobs is currently out as time served in his suspension.

So, if the NFL deems his suspension to be six games or fewer, he would be able to return to the lineup immediately after being removed from the exempt list. However, the league has not come to a decision yet.

Packers Run Game Continues to Struggle

Jacobs signed a four-year, $48M deal with the Packers in 2024. In his first year with the team, Jacobs had 301 rushing attempts for 1,329 yards and 15 touchdowns. In his second year, he recorded 234 rushing attempts for 929 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Now he is going to miss the first six weeks of his 2026 season, at least. Green Bay could release Jacobs after his third year, and they would eat just over $3M in dead cap space. They would save over $13M in cap space.

So, this is shaping up to be his last year with the team. The issue is that the Packers currently do not have anyone stepping into his shoes.

So far this year, MarShawn Lloyd has 40 rushing attempts for 112 yards. Kaleb Johnson has 27 rushing attempts for 106 yards. Chris Brooks is on the IR, but has just 15 rushes for 70 yards. Pierre Strong stepped in for Brooks. He has five rushes for seven yards.

So, if Jacobs comes back, he will immediately resume his role as the Packers’ top back.