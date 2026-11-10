Packers Get Kirk Cousins Trade Bombshell Ahead of Vikings Game

The Green Bay Packers will have a newly acquired veteran quarterback to prepare for when the Minnesota Vikings head to Lambeau Field on Sunday, November 15.

And that’s because Minnesota is bringing Kirk Cousins back to the NFC North.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday, November 10 that the Las Vegas Raiders are trading Cousins to the Vikings, reuniting the veteran with head coach Kevin O’Connell.

Rapoport credited fellow insiders Mike Garafolo and Adam Schefter with the report. And it appears a 2027 third-round pick sealed the deal.

The move comes five days before Minnesota’s rematch with Green Bay and shortly after Packers defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon said he’d ‘bet his car’ on a Vikings-Cousins trade.

The Vikings enter at 6-2, while the Packers stand at 6-3 following their 45-27 victory over the New England Patriots.

Cousins spent six seasons in Minnesota from 2018 to 2023, and his last start for the Vikings actually came in 2023 against the Packers.

Vikings Land Kirk Cousins After Carson Wentz’s Disastrous Performance

Getty SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 08: Kirk Cousins #8 of the Las Vegas Raiders warms up prior to the start of the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on November 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Minnesota’s quarterback troubles reached a breaking point Monday night.

Carson Wentz completed just eight of 25 passes for 81 yards and two interceptions in a 23-6 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The Vikings failed to score an offensive touchdown.

Starting quarterback Kyler Murray missed the game with a hamstring injury. His status remains uncertain heading into Week 10.

Cousins gives Minnesota an experienced alternative.

The 38-year-old started nine games for Las Vegas this season, throwing 20 touchdown passes against eight interceptions. He completed 64.1% of his passes, according to CBS Sports.

Cousins also knows O’Connell’s offense. The two worked together during the 2022 and 2023 seasons before the quarterback signed with Atlanta.

That familiarity could make a quick transition possible.

Minnesota has one of the NFL’s stronger defenses and a receiving corps led by Justin Jefferson. Cousins previously built a strong connection with Jefferson during their time together.

Packers Face Potential Kirk Cousins Reunion in Week 10

The Packers know how swiftly Minnesota can turn a game around.

Green Bay led the Vikings 22-10 in their September 13 season opener before surrendering 29 unanswered points in a 39-22 defeat.

Wentz replaced an injured Murray that afternoon. He threw three touchdown passes, including two to Jefferson, as Minnesota stormed back.

Cousins presents a different challenge.

According to StatMuse, he has thrown for 3,010 yards, 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 11 career games against Green Bay.

The veteran’s experience against the Packers could prove useful if O’Connell puts him under center Sunday.

Meanwhile, Jordan Love and Green Bay will seek revenge for their season-opening collapse.

The Packers have lost once to a backup quarterback from Minnesota. Now, they could encounter an old division rival just days after his return.

Sunday’s matchup at Lambeau Field kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on FOX.