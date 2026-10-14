Packers’ Micah Parsons Points Finger at Jayden Daniels Over Dan Quinn’s Future

The Green Bay Packers haven’t had Micah Parsons on the field this season, but their star pass rusher isn’t staying quiet about what’s happening around the NFL.

Parsons had plenty to say about Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels after Sunday’s 27-27 tie against the New York Giants. Washington had a chance to win in overtime, only to let the clock expire without attempting a field goal.

For Parsons, the mistake went beyond one missed opportunity. He believes it may have put the job of a coach he knows particularly well in jeopardy.

Micah Parsons Blames Jayden Daniels for Dan Quinn’s Job Trouble

Speaking on Bleacher Report’s “The Edge with Micah Parsons” podcast, Parsons went after Daniels’ handling of the final moments.

“Jayden Daniels probably cost my man Dan Quinn his job, to be honest with you,” Parsons said. “To be honest with you. And, like, I’m a big Jayden Daniels fan. But the reality is, he probably cost a lot of people their jobs this past weekend.”

Play

Parsons played under Quinn when the latter served as the Dallas Cowboys‘ defensive coordinator from 2021 through 2023. Their relationship explains why the Packers defender took the mistake so personally, even though he’s no longer playing in the NFC East.

The Commanders reached the Giants’ 24-yard line, but had no timeouts remaining. With 12 seconds left in overtime, Daniels rolled out instead of getting rid of the ball and was brought down inbounds. Washington couldn’t get lined up to spike the ball, costing it a chance at a potential 42-yard game-winning field goal.

Parsons had little patience for that sequence.

“There’s no way I’m taking a sack with 14 seconds left and no timeouts,” Parsons said. “And, mind you, it’d be different if Jayden Daniels was a rookie. This is your third year. This is your third year. You’ve been to the NFC Championship game. You’ve been in big moments before.”

He was particularly bothered by Daniels’ lack of urgency getting back to the line. “That is disgusting, bro,” Parsons said. Parsons also questioned what the mistake might mean when Daniels becomes eligible for an extension, mentioning the possibility of a $60 million salary.

Packers’ Micah Parsons Points to Green Bay’s Preparation

Parsons also explained why he didn’t think Washington’s coaches should absorb all the blame. He said the Packers practice these situations throughout the week under Matt LaFleur, including end-of-half scenarios on Wednesdays, two-minute drills on Thursdays and red-zone preparation on Fridays.

LaFleur has his own connection to Quinn, having worked as Atlanta’s quarterbacks coach under him in 2015 and 2016. Even as a defensive player, Parsons argued, knowing the clock and timeout situation is part of the job.

“This is your job to be prepared to understand the game and understand situations,” Parsons said. “That’s in your job profile.”

Quinn, however, didn’t try to shift responsibility to his quarterback. The Washington coach acknowledged Monday that his staff took too long to execute the plan, from substitutions to communication and clock management.

“It starts with me, first off. No doubt about it,” Quinn said.

Washington is now 1-3-1 after going 5-12 last season, making another missed chance difficult to shrug off.

Meanwhile, Parsons remains on the physically unable to perform list following knee surgery. As of Monday, Parsons still hasn’t been cleared for practice, although LaFleur said he’s getting closer.

Until his return, Parsons is doing plenty of talking. And when it comes to Quinn, he isn’t inclined to let the quarterback off the hook.