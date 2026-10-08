Packers Named Trade Fit for Former 1st-Round Chargers Playmaker

The Green Bay Packers already have a pair of productive outside receivers in Christian Watson and Matthew Golden, but Jayden Reed’s season-ending neck injury has left one fewer proven option for Jordan Love.

That makes wide receiver an obvious position to watch before the Nov. 10 trade deadline.

PFF’s Bradley Locker named Green Bay as one of three possible landing spots for Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston, a former first-round pick whose role has shrunk early in the 2026 season.

Packers Named Possible Trade Fit for Quentin Johnston

Johnston entered the NFL with plenty of expectations after the Chargers selected him No. 21 overall out of TCU in 2023.

Three-plus seasons later, PFF believes a change of scenery could already be on the table.

“Johnston arrived with fanfare in Los Angeles as a first-round pick presenting as a field-stretching deep threat. However, that has largely not come to fruition,” Locker wrote.

Locker pointed to Johnston’s career 65.2 PFF receiving grade and 1.28 yards per route run, with that number falling to 0.93 this season. PFF also charged Johnston with a 22.2% drop rate through four games.

“Johnston won’t be a free agent until 2028, but it wouldn’t be surprising whatsoever if the Chargers moved on already, and teams will assuredly be drawn to his alluring size and speed,” Locker wrote.

The Packers, New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders were the three possible fits Locker identified.

Johnston has seven catches for 108 yards on 16 targets this season. His 44-yard reception against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4 accounted for more than 40% of that yardage.

Quentin Johnston Would Give Packers Another Deep Threat

Green Bay doesn’t necessarily need Johnston to become its top receiver.

Watson has opened the season with 20 catches for 331 yards and four touchdowns, while Golden has 18 receptions for 274 yards and two scores. Both have already established themselves as explosive options for Love.

The issue is depth after Reed’s injury.

Reed is set to undergo season-ending surgery for the neck injury he suffered in Week 2 against the New York Jets.

Johnston would give Green Bay another big-bodied receiver capable of stretching the field. He has averaged at least 12.9 yards per catch in each of the last three seasons after averaging 11.3 yards as a rookie.

He also showed more scoring production before this season. Johnston caught eight touchdowns in both 2024 and 2025 while topping 700 receiving yards each year.

There is another reason Johnston would be an interesting trade target compared with some veteran receivers who could become available.

The Chargers exercised Johnston’s fifth-year option in April, keeping him under contract through the 2027 season. Over the Cap lists him with a $4.5 million cap charge in 2026 before his option jumps to $18 million next season.

That would make a trade more than a short-term rental for Green Bay, although the 2027 number would eventually require a decision.

Johnston hasn’t become the consistent No. 1 receiver Los Angeles hoped it was getting with a first-round pick. But at 25, with size, speed and 16 touchdown catches over the previous two seasons, there is still enough upside for another team to believe it can get more out of him.

PFF believes the Packers could be one of them.