Packers Urged to Trade for Superstar Running Back

The Green Bay Packers are going to need a running back to hold things down on offense moving forward. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles just saw their starting right tackle retire and a starting interior lineman get traded. If the Eagles are continuing to sell, the Packers should be buying Saquon Barkley, according to Wendell Ferreira of A to Z Sports.

Ferreira noted that it is unlikely to play out, but that fit does make sense.

“If the Packers are still competing by the trade deadline and the Eagles aren’t, Green Bay could consider it,” wrote Ferreira of a Barkley trade.

Ferreira noted that the Packers have Josh Jacobs, but believes that he could be a trade chip for the Packers in their quest to acquire Barkley.

“The Packers would receive Barkley and a 2027 fifth-round pick,” wrote Ferreira. “In exchange, Green Bay would send Jacobs, a 2027 third-round pick, a 2027 seventh-round pick, and a 2028 fifth-round pick.”

This seems like it is written from the Packers’ perspective. It is hard to imagine a team trading for a player on the Commissioner’s Exempt list, let alone giving them the type of value assigned in this trade.

Ferreira notes that the Eagles could do it under the impression that Jacobs will be rested and will be removed from discipline by the time of the trade.

“If the Eagles decide to move on from Barkley and give up on the season to some extent, getting Jacobs under contract through 2027 plus draft compensation could be a feasible return,” wrote Ferreira.

The compensation might be the biggest stretch, though. If the Packers can accept that Jacobs does not have value and would be a throw-in, or a player they cut, talks could get more serious.

Green Bay Packers Could Trade For Saquon Barkley

The other issue delaying a trade right now is that Barkley is not healthy. He is considered week-to-week, and the injury does not appear serious. Still, it is going to dampen any potential trade return and make the Eagles less likely to buy low.

Barkley signed a two-year, $41M extension after his initial deal with the Eagles. He signed through the 2028 season. The Packers are likely to cut Jacobs after the 2027 season, so they could easily handle the financial aspect of the extension. If they gave up the draft picks necessary, they could add Barkley.

Packers Need Help at Running Back

Barkley has back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and has five 1,000-yard seasons overall. This season, he has 36 carries for 182 yards, and this is considered a disappointing year for him.

So far, MarShawn Lloyd has 30 carries for 81 yards. Kaleb Johnson has 20 carries for 80 yards. Chris Brooks has 15 carries for 70 yards. None of them are near the level of Barkley. Even if Jacobs were expected to return soon, this is the type of addition that makes Jacobs expendable.

If the Eagles end up being serious about Barkley, the Packers have to be one of the teams most interested in adding him.