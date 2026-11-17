The Houston Texans will be without the heart and soul of their defense, Azeez Al-Shaair, for at least the next four weeks.

“The Houston Texans have placed the following player on the Reserve/Injured list,” the team announced on its official website on November 17, specifying that it was the 2025 Pro Bowler and team captain.

Houston also shared a post on X announcing the news.

“Azeez Al-Shaair’s groin injury is one that is significant and requires surgery, per a source,” the Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan M. Alexander reported on X on November 17. “He’s not been ruled out for the season, though.”

Al-Shaair has been out since aggravating a groin injury in the Texans’ Week 8 loss against the New York Giants.

He was able to finish the game, and the Texans had their bye the following week. But Al-Shaair has not been able to return to practice since. Meanwhile, Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans has remained mum as usual regarding player injuries.

Now, Week 15 is the soonest that Al-Shaair can return to game action.

Then, the Texans will be squaring off against the AFC South-leading Jacksonville Jaguars, whom they defeated in Week 6.

Al-Shaair, 29, has 68 total tackles in seven games this season. The Texans’ linebacker room, like running back and wide receiver, has been dealt several blows this season. E.J. Speed was lost for the season during the offseason program, and Henry To’oTo’o missed four games.

That is to say nothing of the cycling that has occurred behind them on the depth chart.

Long-time special teamer Jake Hansen has been starting in Al-Shaair’s place and is likely to continue manning the position in the former San Francisco 49ers star’s absence.

Texans Place Azeez Al-Shaair on IR Amid Other Roster Moves

In addition to placing Al-Shaair on IR, the Texans also confirmed previous reports that they had re-signed defensive end Sabastian Harsh. Harsh had been waived just ahead of the Texans’ loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 10.

However, the Texans also announced that they “released” defensive tackle Junior Tafuna.

Tafuna is a second-year former undrafted free agent who has yet to see the field during a regular-season game in the NFL.

“Junior Tafuna has the potential to be a solid backup interior defender in the NFL. He has a good blend of strength and athleticism to contribute in both phases of the game. However, he lacks the high-end talent to project as a starter, as he has significant flaws as both a pass-rusher and run defender,” Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder wrote in April 2025.

“Overall, Tafuna is a draftable player who can fit as either a 3-technique in even fronts or a 4i-technique in odd fronts as a rotational player. With that said, he is an older prospect at 24 years old, which could make him undraftable for some teams.”

Tafuna’s release paved the way for Harsh’s return to the practice squad.

Depth at both spots is now a question ahead of “Thursday Night Football” against the Indianapolis Colts. Will Anderson Jr. is banged up, and Danielle Hunter missed Week 10.