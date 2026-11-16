Deshaun Watson Does Not Mince Words After Browns’ Comeback Win Over Texans

The Houston Texans left the door open, and Deshaun Watson led the Cleveland Browns right through it to a critical victory for their race in the AFC North.

For Watson, though, this was also a bit more personal.

“Most definitely. It was definitely special,” Watson told reporters on November 14 when asked directly. “I even mentioned it to the guys last night at the hotel. So, it was definitely a big win for us overall. But personally, it was definitely special.”

The Texans, of course, traded Watson to the Browns after a divide grew with the three-time Pro Bowler, part of which was separate from his off-field troubles.

While Watson still has affection for much of what the Texans are, not everyone is included.

“I think people know the history behind it. Didn’t leave on a good note. But it’s all love for the city of Houston, the fans there, the players there, some of the staff there, most definitely, that I got to see today. And even the older ownership. So, it was good to see a lot of people, familiar faces. But yeah, it’s still love, but it’s definitely a good win.”

Deshaun Watson Relishes Browns’ Win Over Texans

Per ESPN’s Sarah Barshop in 2021, Texans CEO and Chairman Cal McNair hired current general manager Nick Caserio rather than Pittsburgh Steelers GM Omar Khan (who was promoted to the role in 2022) or ESPN’s Louis Riddick, an ex-scout and personnel executive.

That “upset” Watson, who already had his feathers ruffled by the team’s decision to trade DeAndre Hopkins without informing him in March of that year. Fences were mended.

However, even after seeking Watson’s input on the GM search, McNair largely ignored it.

Barshop noted that Watson seemed displeased with the current direction of the franchise, calling for a “culture shift,” in an apparent retribution of continuing a pipeline with the New England Patriots (going from Bill O’Brien to Caserio) that has lingered into this season.

Texans offensive coordinator Nick Caley is one of several such connections, and he has been under constant fire for his game plans and strategies.

The Texans ultimately traded Watson to the Browns, and he signed a record-setting extension.

Still, those old feelings have clearly not gone by the wayside for the QB amid his resurgent season with the Browns, perhaps most fittingly alongside former Texans teammate Tytus Howard, who the team traded to Cleveland this past offseason.

This is Watson’s second matchup against the Texans, who drafted him 12th overall in 2017, since the trade.

Watson is 2-0 against his former team.

Browns’ Deshaun Watson Puts Texans Season on Ropes

Watson completed 62.5% of his passes for 312 yards, 0 touchdowns, and 1 interception. He also had 49 yards and 1 TD on eight rushing attempts.

His all-around effort left the Texans with a 21% chance of making the postseason, per the NFL.

As for how the Browns were able to disrupt his eventual successor, Texans starter C.J. Stroud, in the second half, Watson noted how Cleveland’s blitz packages were affecting the timing and rhythm of Houston’s passing attack.