C.J. Stroud Calls Out Texans After Blown Lead, Loss to Browns

At 3-6, C.J. Stroud can feel the pressure on the Houston Texans as their season slips away.

Houston held a 17-0 lead in Week 10 aginaast the Cleveland Browns, only to fall to 27-24, putting their postseason hopes on thin ice.

“They just started pressuring and getting sticky in coverage. So, we really didn’t adjust to it, and got to do a better job coming out second half and finding ways to move the ball and get points,” Stroud told reporters postgame.

“That’s football. It’s a four-quarter game. They’ve come back on a lot of teams this season and won a lot of games [in] two-minute drives, so. We knew what it was, and we just–we were just dead. We got to find a way to execute and create some more energy on the sideline and get things going.”

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Stroud completed 20 of 38 passes (52.6%) for 211 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 1 interception.

He added another 20 yards on three carries, more than offsetting the 9 yards that he lost on the 1 sack that he took during the contest.

That sack came in the second half, as Stroud posted a 21-1-0 line on 5-for-19 passing. Stroud also went to bat for left tackle Aireontae Ersery, who had a critical false start call on a drive the Texans still capped off with a TD, lamenting that and miscues on special teams.

Stroud made it clear that the clock is ticking on the Texans.

“I have the utmost hope and faith in Tae and whatever happened on special teams guys to get it fixed,” Stroud said. “But the time is now. We got to be more urgent because time’s running out.”

C.J. Stroud Calls Out Texans’ Approach

Stroud was asked about why exactly the Texans struggled to pick up the Browns’ pressure packages. He expanded his answer to decry their entire approach on the day under offensive coordinator Nick Caley.

The fourth-year QB took just 1 sack, but he was under duress throughout the second half.

“We got to find ways to just protect it up, because guys are open on the on back end. And that’s what I think a lot of teams will do with us: just pressure and try to say, ‘Hey, you got to make a big play.’ And I think we got to be able to not just run two, three routes. We got to widen our route tree and run by people sometimes and do it more often,” Stroud said.

“Find ways to win tough games. This is–it’s November. It’s playoff time already. We put ourselves in position to win. No matter how it looks, you got to find a way to win the game.”

C.J. Stroud Frustrated

Coming into the season, Stroud was viewed as the Texans’ biggest question mark. As it turns out, his running game and offensive line remain inconsistent at best. The Texans’ defense has also given up at least 27 points in five games this season.

The Texans allowed that much in just four games in all of 2025.

Stroud did not spare himself when critiquing the Texans’ inability to play a complete game and put teams away as they should.

“It’s just frustrating losing. At the end of the day, we had a lot of close games, and we have to find ways to win those games. So that’s the tough part, I believe. At the end of the day, I got to look myself in the mirror,” Stroud said, lamenting a missed third-down try to Dalton Schultz.

“We stay on the field right there, we burn some more of the timeouts and burn some more clock. So, that’s a impact play that I could have made that I got to be better. But I think all of our tape, we just got some messy stuff that we got to clean up and got to do it quick because quick turnaround.”

Stroud and the Texans will face the Indianapolis Colts at home in Reliant Stadium in Week 11 on “Thursday Night Football.”

The Colts defeated the Texans in Indianapolis in Week 3 in a 19-17 showdown.